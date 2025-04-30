Final Fantasy IX Animated Series Studio Shuts Down

Sometimes it can be difficult to make a name for yourself in the same universe that harbord Cloud Strife, but the Final Fantasy entry, Final Fantasy IX, has done just that with its unique character design and riveting story. While Cloud and the other combatants of Final Fantasy VII received a remake series, the story focusing on Zidane, Garnet, and their idiosyncratic band of adventurers have yet to receive the same. In the more bad news category, it appears as though the proposed animated series for Final Fantasy IX might not come to light as the animation studio that was originally slated to work on the show has been shut down.

The shuttering of the company was dictated by the Paris Commercial Court, with said court deeming that the company was unable to recover financially from recent hurdles and would be forced to liquidate to repay their debts. While the company hasn’t released an official statement Cyber Group’s SVP of marketing and licensing, Christine Blerot, stated the following on her LinkedIn page, “Having contributed for nine years in developing, alongside its management and staff, the studio’s expertise and its children’s catalog, I am shocked by this hasty liquidation, even though a potential buyer, Solent (for whom I was carrying out a consulting assignment), had contacted the court since December 24th, with a specific offer supported by the CEO and employees of CGS. So, at the very least, we could have hoped that this offer would be considered, right? An incomprehensible waste! Financing in animation is complex and cannot be compared to any other economic sector except video games.I hope the teams will find new assignments soon.”

What Was The Final Fantasy IX Series Going To Be About?

Square Enix

The animated series would be a far cry from simply adapting the story of Zidane and his comrades. Instead, a past pitch for the series had been unearthed that confirmed it would follow the children of the Black Mage Vivi a decade following the game’s conclusion. Originally announced in 2021, Cyber Group Studio’s Chairman at the time, Pierre Sissmann had released the following statement, “We are honored and enthusiastic to participate with our friends of Square Enix in such a great adventure. The opportunity to reach such a large crowd with hundreds of millions of fans around the world as well as a new public of both kids and adults is an immense challenge that we feel extremely proud about. It is a dream come true for our teams in France and in the U.S and we already look forward to creating a great piece of entertainment that respects this fantastic brand.”

Even prior to this shutdown, Cyber Group Studios had announced bankruptcy last year, creating an uncertain future for the Final Fantasy series. Various pieces of concept art have seemingly appeared online to give fans a better look at the seemingly defunct series but nothing official was released.

