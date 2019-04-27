Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Teases New Map Content for Next Operation

Treyarch has begun teasing what looks to be Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s next Operation just as it has done in the past with previous content updates. A video shared on Twitter showed a few different shots in quick succession that appear to be hinting at new maps coming soon, though like past teasers, it’s hard to make out exactly what Treyarch has planned.

The teaser which can be seen below shows a computer sitting on a desk with the different seemingly map-related images switching across its screen. The images shown one after another don’t seem to have much to do with each other either, though we can make out some explosions and what looks to be a statue from the game’s Zombies mode. There’s also something to do with snow judging from the image and the sole emoji used with the tweet, so we can at least expect that to be part of the new map content in some form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, the teaser looks like it could really be one for any of the game modes including Multiplayer, Zombies, and Blackout. The blueprints on the map with the coffee mug on top create the same setup Treyarch used in the past to tease Blackout changes, though the apparent Zombies statue is also a tell. Treyarch has said in the past that new multiplayer maps are coming as well, so perhaps it’s for that or maybe it’s teasing all three modes at once.

Whatever the teaser is supposed to be for, we can expect more of them to come as we get closer to the next Operation being fully revealed. Treyarch shared another teaser before this one that was a bit longer and looked like it was foreshadowing the release of Spectre, a returning Specialist.

Treyarch spoke directly about its next Operation in the past and said it’d have content for all game modes as well as a detailed roadmap and livestream soon to reveal all.

“One week from today, Black Ops 4’s fourth Operation kicks into gear first on PS4, delivering new ways to play with a full season of fresh content coming to Multiplayer, Zombies, and Blackout,” Treyarch said days ago at the same time that a new update was released. “Watch for a detailed Operation roadmap, reveal trailer, and Treyarch studio livestream in the coming days as we prepare for the next evolution of Black Ops 4.”

Black Ops 4’s new Operation and all its content should be revealed in the next few days.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!