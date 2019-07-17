Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Apocalypse Z Now Available on All Platforms

Activision and Treyarch recently released a new content drop for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 called Operation Apocalypse Z. Of course, it was first launched on PlayStation 4, bringing all sorts of the undead to the popular game. Now that a week has passed, PlayStation 4 players have been able to see what the new content has to offer. That said, the fresh content is officially available across all platforms, which means every Black Ops 4 player now has the opportunity to check out what Operation Apocalypse Z is all about.

For those who don’t know, Operation Apocalypse Z brings hordes of the undead as well as various features to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and its Multiplayer, Blackout, and Zombies modes. This included different modes, maps and map changes, new perks, and so much more. For everything that is new with all of the latest content, here is the list from Treyarch’s Reddit post:

Multiplayer Reaper playable in MP once unlocked at Tier 1 in the Contraband stream 3 Black Ops Pass maps: Der Schatten, Remnant, and Havana Sticks and Stones party game mode Map Pack Moshpit featuring Der Schatten, Remnant, and Havana

Zombies “Alpha Omega” now available with the Black Ops Pass New Perk: Blood Wolf Bite 2 Epic Elixirs added: Phoenix Up and Head Drama New Black Ops 4 version of “Damned” music in the Zombies lobby Support added for new Black Market weapons and new MKII Weapons

Blackout “The Haunting Fog” and “Alcatraz: Nightfall” map updates Quads Fog and Alcatraz Horde limited-time modes Zombies Wonder Weapons now available in the Mystery Box Outfit Mission added to unlock “The Numbers” Outfit for Reaper Zombies-themed music now plays during infiltration New Humiliations now available

Black Market New Contraband stream including new Koshka Mastercraft at Tier 20 and earnable Ultra Weapon Bribe at Tier 40 Reaver C86 auto-crossbow, Argus shotgun, new weapon camos, MKII Weapons, Zombies-themed outfits, and more now available



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Operation Apocalypse Z are currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the latest CoD entry, check out some of our previous coverage.

