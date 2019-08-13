Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Brings Pandemic to PC and Xbox One

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players on PlayStation 4 have recently been able to experience the massive Infected mode added to Blackout, the game’s battle royale mode. Pandemic is the 80-player version of Infected that some fans have been having a ton of fun in lately, but it looks like Treyarch has blown the doors wide open as the new mode is now available across all platforms. In fact, all of Operation Apocalypse Z: Survivors is now available on PC and Xbox One in addition to PlayStation 4, which means everyone gets to enjoy the experience.

With the arrival of Operation Apocalypse Z: Survivors comes Pandemic in Blackout as well as Infected: Final Stand in Multiplayer and “Duck and Cover” Gauntlet in Zombies. Needless to say, there is plenty of fun to go around along with all of the zombie slaying goodness. In addition to all of this, there have also been some tuning changes implemented in Pandemic to hopefully settle some potential issues. Here’s what is new with Pandemic:

“We’ve had a ton of fun playing Pandemic both here at the studio and online with all of you, and we’ve made some new tuning changes based on community feedback and game data to help out the infected team’s chances of victory. These changes include:

Increased infected sprint speed.

Increased infected ladder climb speed.

Increased infected melee lunge range.

Increased infected player resistance to Barricades and fire damage.

Reduced final Collapse delay from 30 seconds to 10 seconds.

Reduced final Collapse time from 90 seconds to 75 seconds.

“This will allow the infected team to get to their targets faster, hit them sooner, and live longer against well-fortified survivors. We’re also slightly speeding up the action in the last Collapse to get everyone to the final showdown a bit faster. These updates should result in a more balanced ratio of victories between the two teams – jump in and let us know what you think!”

For the full patch notes from the most recent update, those can be found right here. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the popular title, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to jump into Pandemic on PC or Xbox One now that it is available? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!