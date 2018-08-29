Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Getting Signature Weapons

It’s not enough that you have powerful weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s multiplayer modes. No, you need something that signifies your character in the best way possible. And that’s where signature weapons come in.

During a presentation earlier today, Activision, along with the developers at Treyarch, confirmed that Signature Weapons would be introduced in this chapter of the popular first-person shooter series, serving as cosmetic-only variants that give your chosen weapon a masterful polish. On top of that, Signature Weapons will also come with side challenges, so you’re not just showing off for the sake of showing off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the official announcement from the publisher:

“For the first time in a Call of Duty game, Black Ops 4 will introduce Signature Weapons. These are cosmetic variations of the base weapons in Black Ops 4, each with their own challenges and rewards. Signature weapons do not have any game-altering stats and perform exactly like their base weapon counterparts. The beauty of Signature Weapons is in the additional layers of depth that they add to the game’s progression with their individual challenges. These challenges must be completed in order to unlock additional cosmetic rewards for that weapon, with the final being a Mastercraft version of the Signature Weapon.

Signature Weapons are the most badass looking weapons in Black Ops 4, and a badge of honor for the battle-hardened players that have invested the time to achieve the Mastercraft versions.”

On top of that, the publisher has also confirmed that there is a special pre-order that will be available through GameStop. It’s likely already gone live, but double check with your local store to be sure.

If you order the Digital Deluxe Edition, Digital Deluxe Enhanced Edition, Pro Edition or Mystery Box Edition of Black Ops 4, you’ll get access to the special MX-9 Signature Weapon from the first day of release. You can get a closer look at the image below.

On top of that, you’ll also be able to unlock the Divinity’s highest variant by taking on a number of challenges. The Divine Justice looks like a pretty sweet handgun, with white and gold touches that stand out from the usual military fare.

So if you haven’t pre-ordered yet, here’s some good incentive to do so. You can pre-order any of the game editions here.

Now to see how many Signature Weapons we can snag. We’ll find out when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to Charlie Intel for the scoop!)