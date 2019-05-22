Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Update Lets Black Ops Pass Owners Share Multiplayer Maps

Treyarch’s latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 added the typical assortment of featured playlists and slight adjustments, and it also expanded the benefits of the Black Ops Pass. The pass for Black Ops 4 currently gives its users access to premium content such as Multiplayer maps and Zombies experiences, but until now, the number of players who could play on those maps was limited by how many people owned the pass. That’s now changed in Black Ops 4’s latest update since Black Ops Pass owners now give their squadmates access to these Multiplayer maps so long as they’re all in a party.

Notes for Tuesday’s Black Ops 4 patch detailed the changes being made to the Black Ops Pass. Being able to share Multiplayer maps with other players who don’t have the Black Ops Pass is a welcome perk on its own that gives others a taste of the pass if they don’t yet have it, something that might incentivize them to pick it up on their own if they can’t always rely on their teammates to squad up with them. It’s not the only perk that Black Ops Pass owners are getting, but it is the only lasting thing that’s changing.

Other ways the system is being changed include a one-time bonus for Blacks Ops Pass owners that gives them extra Reserve Crates. Black Ops Pass owners and their party members will also get twice the Tiers, though that perk expires on May 28th.

Full details of these Black Ops pass changes can be found below from the full patch notes:

Black Ops Pass

Black Ops Pass holders now grant access to all Black Ops Pass Multiplayer maps to their squadmates while playing in a party.

Black Ops Pass holders now receive a one-time bonus of 5 Reserve Crates (15 Reserve items).

2X Tiers now live for Black Ops Pass holders and their party members through 10AM PT Tuesday, May 28.

Other changes made in the update that don’t deal with the Black Ops Pass include the return of Hot Pursuit, the game mode that’s now back in all platforms. Ambush will also be coming back at some point during the summer following Ground War which will debut during the second half of Operation Spectre Rising, Treyarch said.