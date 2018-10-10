New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Zombies Trailer Revealed

Activision shared a new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 trailer that featured the Zombies game mode, specifically focusing on the “Blood of the Dead” Zombies scenario.

The cinematic trailer above is one of the longer ones that we’ve seen for the new Call of Duty game with it lasting just over 5 minutes to tell the story of Richtofen, Dempsey, Takeo, and Nikolai’s struggle on Alcatraz Island. It’s also a more dramatic and emotional one than what’s normally seen with each of the characters being shown in their own grueling situations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The familiar-looking map was first featured in Call of Duty: Black Ops II in the “Mob of the Dead” Zombies map, but it featured a different cast of characters than the Black Ops 4 version. Treyarch has reimagined the fan-favorite map for Black Ops 4 though with this game marking the first appearance of the classic Zombies characters both inside and under Alcatraz Penitentiary.

“‘Blood of the Dead’ takes the classic Zombies heroes — Richtofen, Dempsey, Takeo and Nikolai – on a journey to a secret laboratory beneath the iconic Alcatraz Penitentiary,” the teaser for the new Zombies scenario in Black Ops 4 said. “Encountering a familiar enemy Hell-bent on imprisoning them for all eternity, the Primis crew quickly realize that the future predicted by the Kronorium – the future they sought to secure – is now in serious jeopardy.”

Like most Zombies maps and scenarios, the new trailer’s description hinted at some Easter eggs that players will encounter throughout the map. These usually are found by completing complicated puzzles with precise actions needed to advance to the next step and unlock upgraded weapons and other abilities, so there should be a flood of guides coming out this weekend to walk people through the secrets of Blood of the Dead.

This Zombies scenario is just one of several that Black Ops 4 is launching with as well. Two others called “IX” and “Voyage of Despair” are also releasing with the game, Zombies modes that feature an entirely new cast of characters. The first puts the new team in a coliseum while the second puts them aboard the Titanic. Another Zombies experience that’s only been called “Classified” at this point will be available at launch, but only for those who own the Black Ops Pass, Black Ops 4’s season patch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 12th.