Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Patch Nerfed Everyone's Favorite Weapon

If you're a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 player who abused the Jackal PDW SMG during the first week of the Black Ops 6 beta, you've hopefully got a backup loadout, because it's been nerfed now that the second beta weekend is getting underway. A new patch went out for Black Ops 6 on Friday just as Treyarch teased previously with nerfs for the Jackal PDW a highlight of the update alongside an explanation from the Call of Duty creators as to why they hit the Jackal PDW so hard during the beta.

Pretty much everything about the Jackal PDW is worse now thanks to what was included in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 patch notes, though that was to be expected given how dominant the weapon was in the first beta. The only positive it got back from this patch was a slight headshot multiplier buff, but only if you're using a specific attachment for it.

Below are all the changes implemented for the Jackal PDW in the latest Black Ops 6 patch notes:

Jackal PDW

Decreased Maximum Damage from 29 -> 26

Decreased Maximum Damage range from 15.24m -> 14.61m

Decreased Near-Medium Damage from 23 -> 22

Decreased Near-Medium Damage range from 22.86m -> 17.78m

Decreased Medium Damage from 22 -> 18

Decreased Medium Damage range from 29.21m -> 26.04m

Decreased Minimum Damage from 19 -> 15

Small increase to view kick strength and view kick deviation.

CHF Barrel

Headshot multiplier improved from 1.2 -> 1.4

In an explainer shared alongside the nerfs, the Black Ops 6 team addressed the changes and the reasoning behind them.

"The Jackal PDW's intended strength is best in class handling and decent mobility, balanced by a slower rate of fire compared to many of the other automatic weapons in the game. It was overperforming at medium ranges, so we've increased the damage falloff and pulled the ranges closer along with a slight increase to recoil. Maximum damage and CHF Barrel headshot multiplier have been adjusted to maintain the same hit to kill numbers while using the attachment."

As opposed to the Jackal PDW's nerfs, the C9 SMG got a slight buff that raised its medium damage range threshold to 27.31m instead of 25.4m. Movement speeds in general when holding different weapons were also adjusted with those changes and more seen in here in the full Black Ops 6 patch notes.