Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Updating Weapon Balance, XP and More for Next Beta

The first (long) weekend of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta tests has officially come to an end as of September 4th, so those who've been playing Black Ops 6 will have to go back to playing other Call of Duty games without omnimovement and body shields for the time being. Fret not, however, because there's another new Black Ops 6 beta coming up soon that's scheduled to start on September 6th. Ahead of that open beta which will be accessible to everyone, not just those who got an early access beta code, Treyarch Studios has already previewed what players can expect from the next beta.

In a Black Ops 6 beta update released on Tuesday, Treyarch squeezed in some last-minute changes that addressed footsteps and enemy audio overall. More of that will be included in the next Black Ops 6 beta update as well with audio improvements listed as one of the main changes planned.

Other changes include increased Weapon XP, better spawns, and of course, weapon balancing. While Call of Duty players shared their go-to loadouts during the Black Ops 6 beta, the gun that kept up popping up in conversations was the Jackal PDW SMG. That weapon was by far the most dominant one during the beta, so hopefully Call of Duty players enjoyed their time abusing it since there's no way it remains untouched in the open beta.

Below is everything that Treyarch said it has planned for the next Black Ops 6 beta thus far:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Beta Changes

Level cap raised to 30

Weapon balancing

Spawn tuning

Increased Weapon XP earn rate

Audio improvements

Bug fixes + more

Separately from that tweet about the plans for the next Black Ops 6 beta, Sledgehammer Games also previewed one of the new weapons that's getting added next weekend. The JAK Devastators which have been compared to the SPAS-12 shotguns were originally slated for the first beta but will now be releasing next weekend. You'll be able to dual-wield them as well, so expect plenty of people to be running around with those.

The next Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta will start on September 6th and will run from then until September 9th.