New Call of Duty Teaser Features Cryptic Hint at Modern Warfare 2

A recent Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 teaser has hinted at the return of a prominent character from Modern Warfare 2, presumably via Season 5 of the aforementioned games. Infinity Ward and Activision have been teasing Season 5 through various popular content creators within the Call of Duty community. So far, the teases have been vague in substance, but rich in implications. However, there's one detail about one teaser, in particular, that seems to have gone unnoticed by most, but not by Modern Warzone.

Earlier this week, the one and only Nick Mercs released a Season 5 teaser. The teaser itself wasn't that interesting, but the package Activision sent him alongside the teaser is. If you haven't seen it already, Mercs was sent a massively oversized rook chess piece. This is what housed the USB drive with the teaser he released.

Why is this relevant? Well, it's obviously a deliberate hint at something, and that something appears to be a hint at the return of Rook, a member of Task Force 141 in Modern Warfare 2, who, ultimately, met a demise at the hands of Shadow Company.

Where things get complicated though is that the logo of the Shadow Company is a rook. In other words, it's unclear if this is a Shadow Company tease or a Rook tease. Of course, it's possible it's a tease at both. Whatever the case, what's clear is that it's a Modern Warfare 2 tease.

Today @NICKMERCS gave us a teaser for Season 5 of #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. He received this in a package that contained a large rook chess piece, with a hollowed bottom with a USB drive inside. 👀 Rook was a member of Task Force 141 in #MW2. He was killed by Shadow Company. pic.twitter.com/XwXzROXJke — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) July 20, 2020

At the moment, it's unclear what the heck is happening, but we should find out next month when Season 5 launches in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

