Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Trailer Reveals New Map

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta is set to kick-off later this week, and Raven Software and Treyarch have released a new trailer to celebrate the occasion. Interestingly enough, the thumbnail for the trailer shows what seems to be a map that has not yet been revealed. At this point, it's anyone's guess what this new map might be, but it seems likely that fans will have a better idea when the beta goes live for PS4 owners on Thursday, October 8th. The thumbnail image can be seen in the trailer at the top of this page.

Multiple maps have been revealed for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but the image shown in the trailer's thumbnail does not seem to match anything shown thus far. It remains to be seen whether or not the map will be officially revealed prior to the beta's release.

PlayStation currently has an exclusive deal for some Call of Duty content, and that will result in PS4 owners getting to play the beta prior to those on other platforms. October 8th is the date for early access to the open beta, and it will last through October 9th. An open beta for PS4 players will run from October 10th through the 12th. PS4, Xbox, and PC players with early access will be able to access the beta October 15th through the 16th. An open beta for all platforms will run from October 17th through the 19th.

Black Ops Cold War is the latest entry in the series, but it also takes place chronologically after the first game. Set in the 1980s, the game combines real-world elements and figures from the Cold War era along with an original storyline. During the campaign, players will be able to engage in side missions, which will have an impact on the game's ending. This inclusion is a first for the series, and it might even encourage fans to playthrough the campaign multiple times.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on November 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? What do you think the new map is? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!