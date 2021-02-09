Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Is Adding a "Kiss Confirmed" Mode

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting a new variant on a familiar game mode soon as part of the game’s plans for Valentine’s Day festivities. The game mode in question is called “Kiss Confirmed,” and it’ll put a holiday twist on the Kill Confirmed game mode Call of Duty players should be all too familiar with by now. Instead of collecting the dog tags from fallen teammates and enemies, players will instead collect candy hearts for a limited time.

The Kill Confirmed variant will go live on February 11th and will stick around until February 18th, Activision said. There isn’t much else to the mode beyond that change though, so if the limited-time nature of it isn’t enough to sway you into trying it out, you won’t have to worry about missing out on much else.

“This special Valentine’s Day version of Kill Confirmed will allow players to collect candy hearts instead of dog tags after getting a kill,” Activision said. “So, get ready to steal the hearts of your enemies, or save the ones of your squad mates, when ‘Kiss Confirmed’ sets the mood for Valentine’s Day.”

Whether you’re playing the new Kiss Confirmed mode or not, it’d be wise to invest at least some time into Black Ops Cold War starting on February 12th if you’re planning on playing anytime soon. A Double Weapon XP weekend is running then until February 15th, and for anyone who wants to buy their way through different tiers of the battle pass, you’ll be able to do so at a discount during the same time window. The deal applies to Call of Duty: Warzone players as well, so battle royale players have the same incentive to play next weekend.

“To keep the momentum of Season One going, Double Weapon XP will be live on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone starting at 10AM PT on February 12 and running through February 15,” Activision said. “And to sweeten the pot, Battle Pass tiers will be discounted from 150 CP to 100 CP from February 12-15.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Kiss Confirmed mode will be live in the game starting on February 11th while the Double Weapon XP weekend will go live there and in Warzone on February 12th.