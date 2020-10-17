Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Adds New Reward for Modern Warfare, Warzone Players

✖

If you took a break from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone to play the Black Ops Cold War beta this weekend, you might just find that you’re further along in the battle pass shared between the first two games when you go back to them. Activision announced a new reward for Black Ops Cold War beta testers this weekend and said players are able to earn free tier skips in the Modern Warfare and Warzone battle pass for playing the new game’s beta, but only if you reach a certain point in it before it’s over.

The starting process for earning the tier skips in Modern Warfare and Warzone couldn’t be easier. All you have to do to skip one tier in the battle pass is just play the Black Ops Cold War beta under the same account that you play Modern Warfare and Warzone and you’ll automatically skip ahead one tier in the battle pass.

Play the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta to unlock Tier Skips for the #ModernWarfare and #Warzone Battle Pass. ✅ Play the Beta: 1 tier skip.

✅ Reach level 10: 3 additional tier skips. pic.twitter.com/vAJktzqwL9 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 17, 2020

If you stick with the beta though, you’ll have the chance to skip more tiers. Once you reach Level 10 in Black Ops Cold War, you’ll earn three additional tier skips which means that you’ll be able to skip four tiers in total in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Is it a rare reward hardly anyone will get? Not by any means, but if you’re far along in the Warzone and Modern Warfare battle pass where advancing to the next tier gets more challenging and starts yielding better rewards, four skips can be a lot. It’s also not something you really have to work for, so the prize fits the effort. The average Call of Duty player who’s enjoying themselves in the beta will probably hit Level 10 with no issue, especially with Treyarch turning on Double XP for a while to make sure players have a chance to see everything and test things out.

The fine print attached to the reward announcement says you won’t get your tier skips just yet, so don’t expect to see them right away when you swap back to Warzone or Modern Warfare. The week after the Black Ops Cold War beta ends, you’ll get a message in Warzone you can redeem to get your skips.

Black Ops Cold War players can also earn two additional rewards for use in the full game when it launches and also in Call of Duty: Mobile, so be sure to take advantage of those as well before the beta ends.