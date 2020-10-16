How to Get 2 Call of Duty Rewards from the Black Ops Cold War Beta

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s beta is underway with everybody soon having the chance to play the game without needing to pre-order anything. While you’re in the beta trying out different modes like the Fireteam games and more, you can also easily earn two different rewards that are only up for grabs during the time the beta is live. One of them will be for Black Ops Cold War when it launches while the other will give you something for another Call of Duty game.

The first of the rewards and the one that players will have no trouble getting if they spend a fair amount of time in the beta is the SMG Weapon Blueprint called the “Mutual Animosity.” It’s a Weapon Blueprint that’ll carry over into Black Ops Cold War when the game releases, and all you have to do to get it is reach Level 10 during the beta.

The Beta grind has its perks. Reach level 10 during the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta and get the "Mutual Animosity" SMG blueprint at launch. pic.twitter.com/i53DsYHp92 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 15, 2020

“A Weapon Blueprint is a variant of a weapon family within the game, complete with its own unique name and cosmetic differences,” Activision said about the reward above. “Weapon Blueprints may also come pre-equipped with attachments, allowing you to use them on that specific weapon without needing to level it up to unlock those attachments organically. These attachments can be swapped out in favor of other attachments earned by levelling up the weapon normally.”

Double XP is also live in the beta now as well, so getting that reward will be even easier than normal in the last few days of the beta.

The second reward is one for Call of Duty: Mobile, not Black Ops Cold War. It’s a character unlock for Russell Adler, the CIA Operative spotted in the reveal trailer for Black Ops Cold War. Unlike the other reward, you won’t have to wait as long for this one to release as you’ll be able to use Adler in the mobile game as soon as you unlock him after the beta ends. To get that unlock, just follow the steps outlined below.

Create an Activision Account and link it to Call of Duty: Mobile Play the Black Ops Cold War beta using the same Activision Account Check your email for a code (emails will be sent out the week after the beta ends) Enter your UID found under your Call of Duty: Mobile username with the Adler code from your email Retrieve your Adler reward from your Call of Duty: Mobile mailbox and start playing as him

You can only earn these rewards during the time that the beta is live though, so be sure to get them while you can before it’s too late.