Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War October 16 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Treyarch and Activision have released a new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update on PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside official patch notes revealing and detailing everything the update does to the game currently in Beta. With the new update, the aforementioned pair have largely tweaked scorestreaks, including score tuning, rewards, cooldown, and costs. In addition to this, there also a handful of stability improvements and a single bug fix.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if the update will require a download on the consumer side. If it does, it's unclear how big the file size is, however, judging by the patch notes, it wouldn't be very meaty. At the moment, it's unclear if this will be the final update for the Beta's biggest weekend yet.

Below, you can check out the full and official patch notes, courtesy of Treyarch:

SCORESTREAKS

Score Tuning/Rewards Adjusted score tuning to deliver a more consistent earn rate across all game modes. We’ve noticed a disparity of Scorestreak earn potential across game modes. Domination saw a high volume of Scorestreaks , while TDM saw less. This new adjustment now sits between where Domination and TDM were during the PS4 Beta. Increased score rewards for streaks of 6, 7, 8, and 9 kills to better reward players. We agree with feedback that players who go on killstreaks in the 6-9 range were not rewarded enough by the Scorestreak system, and had to go on too high of a streak to earn powerful Scorestreaks compared to past games. This update increases those score values to better reward players for going on higher streaks.

Scorestreak Adjusted costs for all Beta Scorestreaks The process of dialing in the exact Scorestreak earn rate that feels good for the majority of players will take a few rounds of feedback, and this is the next step. Our process here will allow us to better evaluate feedback after the Crossplay Open Beta to have Scorestreaks in a solid place for launch. Costs

Cooldowns Increased the cooldown on Spy Planes to help limit their numbers in the sky at one time.



STABILITY

Fixed a crash that could occur when joining a match in progress where items were not properly spawned.

Fixed a crash on PC that could occur on boot if Windows was set to certain languages with the “DD.MM.YYYY” date format (for example, Finnish and German).

Additional general stability improvements on all platforms.

BUG FIXES

Addressed an issue where a player could spawn outside of the map in Cartel at the start of a match.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's Beta is available right now via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.