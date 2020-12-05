Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Reportedly Bricking PS5 Consoles

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is reportedly bricking PS5 consoles, but right now, it appears the issue is incredibly uncommon and Sony is replacing consoles inflicted with the bug. The new COD has been out for close to a month. not just on PS5, but PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC as well. And so far, it hasn't had many issues or major bugs. A content problem? Maybe, but certainly not a bug problem. However, it is apparently and occasionally bricking PS5 consoles, and it's unclear why.

Taking to the Black Ops Cold War Reddit page, one player revealed that their console was recently rendered obsolete by the first-person shooter. According to Reddit user, the game has been hard-crashing their PS5, and the last time it happened the console refused to turn back on. Adding to this, they note Black Ops Cold War is the only game that's hard crashed their console, seemingly ruling out the possibilities this is an issue with solely with the console rather than the game plus the console.

"Well, it’s official. Black Ops Cold War has officially bricked my PS5," said the user. " The game has hard crashed the entire console, only game that had been crashing for me on the PS5. Now when I turn it on none of my games will load without crashing and when games do start to load up the screen fills up with flickering and glitching pixels before the console goes dead."

By itself, this incident wouldn't be that noteworthy, however, many players have since chimed in via the replies confirming they've had similar issues with the game, seemingly confirming that this isn't a hoax or a desperate attempt for attention.

The Reddit user adds that the console has been shipped to Sony, who will be providing a direct replacement within two weeks at no cost.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.