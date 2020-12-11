New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Modes, Maps Revealed

✖

After showing off another look at Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s first official season during The Game Awards, Activision and Treyarch shared the official briefing on everything that’s coming at the start of Season 1. That includes quite a few maps and modes and some new Operators and weapons for players to utilize throughout the season, though as we’ve come to expect from Modern Warfare’s seasonal system, we’ll still see even more content added throughout the Black Ops Cold War season.

The infographic shown below neatly organizes all the content players can expect from Season 1. it’s essentially an expanded version of the roadmap we’ve seen previously that only touched vaguely on some of the content coming to the game and to Warzone when the first season starts.

Consider this your official briefing. Season One of #BlackOpsColdWar drops December 16. pic.twitter.com/IzPO9b4rpd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 11, 2020

For Warzone players, you’ll get a new map known as “Rebirth Island” as well as an “expanded arsenal” which means an influx of Black Ops Cold War weapons and other gear as well as the Operators themselves. This infographic also gives us a better look at the new Gulag experience teased previously that’ll put players inside a building to do battle around some trucks and other obstacles as opposed to being in a literal Gulag like they are currently.

Outside of Warzone, Black Ops Cold War players have a lot to look forward to. While we don’t know of every single weapon coming to Warzone just yet, we know of a few of them from the new information. Below you’ll find a list of every type of weapon coming in Season 1 as well as how many from each category we’ll see.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 Weapons

Five Assault Rifles

Five Submachine Guns

Four Marksman (Tactical) Rifles

Three Light Machine Guns

Three Sniper Rifles

Three Pistols

Two Shotguns

Three Launchers (including the Special Launcher)

One Melee Weapon

Along with the maps featured in the returning 2v2 Gunfight mode, we know of six maps that are for sure releasing during Season 1. Some new modes will also come to Multiplayer including Prop Hunt and Drop Kick. For Zombies players, you’ve got the Cranked mode to look forward to as well as the seasonal Jingle Hells that’ll only be around for a limited time.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 1 starts on December 16th.