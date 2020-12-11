Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Gameplay Trailer Premieres Season 1

✖

Today, during The Game Awards 2020, Geoff Keighley, Activision, and Treyarch revealed a new gameplay trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, premiering our first look at Season One of not just Black Ops Cold War, but Warzone, which is being overhauled from being Modern Warfare-themed to being Black Ops Cold War-themed. Season One isn't live for another six days, but Activision decided to use gaming's big night to whet the appetite of COD players looking forward to Season 1 on December 16.

While the trailer may have come as a surprise for some players, the aforementioned trio actually announced said trailer would surface at the show earlier this week. That said, the content of the trailer itself is a surprise, though it very much is a classic Call of Duty gameplay trailer.

Below, you can check out the trailer for yourself, courtesy of Activision:

See it first. Tune-in to @thegameawards on December 10 at 4PM PT for the Gameplay Trailer World Premiere of Season One in #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/Tt0OY7D9DC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 7, 2020

At the moment of publishing, many Season 1 details still haven't been divulged but expect that to change in the coming days as the first season draws nearer.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on it, for more coverage on Warzone, and for more coverage on Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Mobile, and all things COD -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below:

