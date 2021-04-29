Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Adds New Multiplayer Feature

✖

A new Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update is out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and the patch notes reveal that Treyarch has added a small new UI feature to the game's mutliplayer. More specifically, with the update, Treyarch has added Ping information to the UI while searching for a match. This may seem like an inconsequential feature, but it's one players have been asking for.

Beyond this, the multiplayer hasn't really been touched bar some changes and tweaks to playlists and challenges. Beyond multiplayer, the Zombies mode is also featured in the update, but again, nothing very exciting has happened with the mode. An issue with the Swiss K31 has been fixed, but that's about it.

Below, you can check out the update's full patch notes, courtesy of Treyarch:

MULTIPLAYER

UI Added Ping information while searching for a match.

Challenges Progress for Multiplayer Challenges, Daily Challenges, and Season Challenges are now retained when players quit Multiplayer matches. Addressed an issue where kills near a deployed Trophy System were not counting toward progress for the "Prepare and Survive" Season Challenge.

Featured Playlists Gunfight Tournament [NEW] New week of Gunfight Tournaments now available through May 6 with exclusive rewards. Diesel 24/7 [NEW] (also available in Hardcore) 6v6 Moshpit of Team Deathmatch , Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Diesel. Sticks and Stones Snipers Only Moshpit Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore) Gunfight Face Off (also available in Hardcore) Multi -Team Moshpit



ZOMBIES

Weapons Addressed an issue that prevented the Swiss K31's aim assist from functioning properly, which also affected Deadshot Daiquiri.

Outbreak Added a stability fix related to enemy spawns. Added a stability fix related to the Phase Rift feature.

Firebase Added a stability fix related to Trials.

Featured Playlists Outbreak Firebase Z Die Maschine Dead Ops Arcade: First Person Dead Ops Arcade Onslaught (PlayStation) Onslaught Containment (PlayStation) Onslaught Nuketown (PlayStation) Onslaught Yamantau (PlayStation)



Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available via the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on it and all things COD, click here.