Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded Adds Two New Operators

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is dropping soon, and it will add two new operators to the game when it does: Terrell Wolf and Karla Rivas. According to Activision, the two latest additions are NATO members that find themselves joining the fray following the disappearance of Russell Adler. Both Wolf and Rivas have very unique backstories that should make them interesting newcomers to the world of Call of Duty! Wolf will be available at the start of the season, but Rivas will arrive at an unknown date. The two operators can be purchased through separate store bundles.

Terrell Wolf is an elite Delta Force sniper. Raised in Louisiana, Wolf learned to hunt in the bayous. The character enlisted on his 18th birthday, in the hopes of honoring the memory of his brother. In the game, Wolf finds himself allied with a canine "second in command," which helps out during Wolf's Finishing Move. That fact alone could make the character a quick favorite!

Karla Rivas, the game's second new operator, hails from Nicaragua. There, she watched as the Menendez Cartel went to war with rival gangs, endangering her community. Rivas learned to become a guerilla fighter during these gang wars, fighting to protect the innocent and put a hurt on the cartels. The guerilla tactics she learned there should be a perfect fit for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone!

It remains to be seen how these operators will be embraced by the Call of Duty community. Both characters have very interesting histories, which should play into their individual play styles. Fortunately, since Wolf and Rivas will be releasing in the game at different times, it should give players a better chance to learn one before the other releases! The update will arrive in Black Ops Cold War on March 29th at 9 p.m. PT, and in Warzone on March 30th at 11 p.m. PT.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 2 Reloaded? Which of the two new operators interests you the most? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!