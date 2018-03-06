Call of Duty: Black Ops III Gets New Update That Adds a Multiplayer Mode, and a Map

It’s kind of amazing how well Call of Duty: Black Ops III continues to do. The game initially released in 2015 under the developers at Treyarch, and has gotten a number of updates since then with new maps and Zombies modes. But the team has gone beyond the call since then, adding an addictive new Zombies Chronicles mode that extended the value of the game, with some “blast from the past” maps from previous Call of Duty games.

But it’s not done yet. Even in the face of what will reportedly be the next Black Ops game coming later this year, Treyarch continues to update Black Ops III. And its latest update has brought some content that multiplayer fans will truly enjoy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Yes, you read that correctly. Two and a half years after the game’s initial release (and followed by two more entries in the series, no less), Black Ops III is still getting content.

Treyarch detailed what’s included in the latest update, which should prompt automatically the next time you start up the game. Here’s what you’ll find:

General

General performance updates.

MULTIPLAYER

Infected (New Game Mode)

At the start of a match, one player is randomly chosen as the first infected whose goal is to infect the other players. Once downed, players respawn as infected, slowly increasing the size of the horde. Infect all players, or survive until time runs out to win.

Redwood Snow (New Map)

Enter the snowcapped landscape of Redwood Snow to experience something colder from the map you know and love.

The new multiplayer mode actually sounds great, and should keep players that are still active within the game happily entertained. That new Redwood Snow map sounds pretty cool as well.

Now, the real question is probably, “Why?” Why would Treyarch continue to update the game? Well, number one, it’s pretty consistent with its Call of Duty audience – just take a look at how it treated past releases in the series like the Black Ops games and World At War.

Secondly, Black Ops III continues to sell quite well, even with Infinite Warfare and WWII on shelves. So Activision is probably allowing Treyarch to add to that popularity – at least, until the ball gets rolling on Black Ops IV.

No matter what the reason is, you’ve got new content to enjoy. So dig in!

Call of Duty: Black Ops III is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. There’s also a version available for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, but it’s multiplayer only, and more than likely won’t have this update.