Classic Call of Duty Games Top Sales Charts Decade After Release

Two classic Call of Duty games are topping sales charts over a decade after their respective releases. Call of Duty is always one of the biggest games of the year as it's long-running, trusted series that is recognized as a household name. It's a reliable gift for family members during the holiday season and has a lot of appeal from those who want a good, but short campaign, an addicting zombies mode, and the extremely replayable multiplayer. It's a series that consistently top sales charts, but players tend to abandon the previous year's game when the new one releases, for the most part.

However, there is a golden age of Call of Duty that players yearn for. A number of years ago, these Call of Duty games were made backward compatible on Xbox and a flux of players re-populated the servers. Sadly, they eventually became unplayable for some unknown reason. That was until the servers were fixed this past summer and let players return to games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in mass. This was done in conjunction with a sale which, which incentivized even more people to go play them and help them top Xbox's sales charts. Now, it's being revealed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 and the original 2009 Modern Warfare 2 were the fourth and fifth best selling games of July in the UK, which is incredibly impressive for games that are over a decade old.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 was the fourth best-selling game in the UK during July. And Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was No.5… the 2009 version. This is GSD data. — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) August 11, 2023

It shows that there's still a lot of love for these games and how much people want to play them still. It's expected that these games will come to Xbox Game Pass at a later date should Microsoft's acquisition of Activision close without any issues. It's unclear when they could arrive, but we should know what the overall fate of the Microsoft deal is sometime this fall. Should those games get added to the service, it's safe to say they'll see an even bigger spike in players.

