Old Call of Duty Games Top Xbox Sales Charts Over 10 Years After Release

Call of Duty is having a major resurgence right now, even managing to top sales charts. The Call of Duty franchise is known for being a commercial juggernaut, going as far as being the best-selling game almost every single year and setting new series records after 20 years on the market. It’s incredibly impressive and has shown that the series has continued to bring in numerous fans, despite the fact it’s heavily criticized by those same fans without fail every year. A lot of those fans will tell you they long for the golden age of the series to make a return, particularly the stretch between 2007 and 2012 where games like Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Modern Warfare 2, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 all released.

It was a glorious time to be a Call of Duty fan and those games are all having a resurgence right now. Despite being backward compatible for years, those games have had messed up servers for quite some time, rendering their multiplayer practically unplayable. However, the servers were just recently fixed on Xbox and thousands of players have returned to these games in droves. Beloved games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are seeing full lobbies filled with people who long for the glory days. All of this happened in conjunction with a sale for these titles on Xbox. All of these combined factors have led to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 topping the sales charts on the Xbox store alongside Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and Call of Duty: Black Ops.

It’s an incredibly impressive feat as these games are all over a decade old and are beating out some of the best games of 2023.It’s likely this resurgence will die down in a couple of weeks, but it doesn’t take away from the fact it’s still impressive. It’s possible it could sustain some momentum when the Call of Duty comes to Xbox Game Pass after Microsoft closes the Activision deal, but it really remains to be seen.