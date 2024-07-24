Call of Duty: MW3 Season 5 Update Released With Patch Notes

The massive Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has now gone live across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. For the past week, Call of Duty fans have patiently been waiting for Season 5 to drop and bring with it new content tied to the WWE. Now, that patch has dropped and has given us a full look at everything that Activision has tweaked across multiplayer and Zombies in Modern Warfare III.

As expected, the majority of this Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is tied to new content. This includes the typical array of new maps, modes, Operators, and a new Battle Pass that gives players access to a slew of cosmetics. Other than these major additions, though, Activision has also pushed out a ton of bug fixes and balance changes to the core game. Zombies, in particular, has received more adjustments on this patch than normal, although none of them are that vast.

To get a full look at everything that has been tweaked with Season 5 of Call of Duty: MW3, you can find the full patch notes listed below.

Call of Duty: MW3 Season 5 Update Patch Notes

New Maps

Bait (6v6)

Catch some rays in the Sunshine State on the mid-sized Bait.

Yard (6v6)

Crush your enemies in a dusty junkyard out in the Sonoran Desert.

Celship (6v6, Shipment Variant)

Deploy to a cel-shaded version of Shipment with added vibrancy to the intensely chaotic map.

Toonoxide (6v6, Rust Variant)

It’s dusk on Rust with a full moon overhead, this classic location takes on a whole new vibe.

Ink House (6v6, Stash House Variant, In-Season)

Return to Palo Alto as Stash House gets the cel-shaded, inked look.

New Modes

Slam Deathmatch

Land epic WWE-themed wrestling moves to score for your team.

Arcade

Power weapons are placed in each map and players drop powerful pickups on death. Use these to compete in a mosh pit of modes.

COD Warrior

3 teams square off in quick, fast-paced minigames. Each round is a new minigame with a new objective.

Fishfection (In-Season)

Eliminated Survivors become Infected fish. Infect everyone, or survive the game to win.

Paintball (In-Season)

Paintball weapons and ammunition with enhanced sliding movements. Defeat the enemy team. All weapons are 1 shot kills.

Defuse or Destroy (In-Season)

Defend or Destroy the objective. No respawning.

Cyber Attack (In-Season)

Back by popular demand. Retrieve the EMP device and plant it near the enemy’s Data Center.

New Weapons

STG44 (Assault Rifle, Battle Pass)

The rifle that heralded the age of the assault rifle as a global standard. Fully automatic and chambered in 7.92x33mm, this is a hard-hitting primary weapon.

Static-HV (Submachine Gun, Battle Pass)

Bring compact lethality to the battlefield with this small SMG chambered in 5.7x28mm. High fire rate and significant ammo capacity in the factory magazine.

Torque 35 (Launcher, Week 5 Challenges, In-Season)

A combat-ready compound bow with a 60lbs draw weight capable of taking down large prey. Certain types of arrows are retrievable after being fired.

Spear (Melee, Battle Pass, In-Season)

Channel your inner spartan with this razor-sharp, serrated spear. This weapon boosts melee reach and can be thrown at enemies.

New Aftermarket Parts

In addition to weekly Aftermarket Parts, unlock all eight Weekly Challenge rewards to earn the Chainbreaker animated Weapon Camo.

JAK Widemouth Barrel (MORS Sniper Rifle, Week 1 Challenges)

A widemouth barrel crafted to accommodate magnetic ball bearings that shatter upon firing, creating a barrage of small and lethal projectiles.

JAK Cataclysm (RPK Light Machine Gun, Week 2 Challenges)

Command the battlefield with this .50 Cal conversion kit for the RPK. Slow yet powerful with a high-capacity drum mag, this kit is your enemy’s nightmare.

JAK Slash (Underbarrel Attachment, Week 3 Challenges)

This underbarrel vertical grip doubles as a combat knife, replacing your melee attack with a lethal slash.

JAK Protean (RAAL MG Light Machine Gun, Week 4 Challenges)

This conversion kit turns the RAAL into a highly adaptable prototype weapon with a telescoping barrel that can be toggled between full-auto and semi-auto fire, offering suppressive fire and precision in the same weapon.

JAK Deathmarch (BAL-27 Assault Rifle, Week 6 Challenges)

This aftermarket part replaces standard ammo with high-voltage power cells and the barrel with a photonic scatter barrel. Fire a spread of lethal laser blasts that take down enemies at short range.

JAK Devastators (Reclaimer 18 Shotgun, Week 7 Challenges)

Dual-wield Reclaimer 18 shotguns and become a mobile artillery barrage with this aftermarket part. Accuracy and recoil control are minimal, but destruction is maximized.

New Equipment

EMP Grenade (Tactical)

Deactivates enemy electronics and disrupts enemy sensors for a short time.

New Operators

Cody Rhodes (SpecGru)

Rey Mysterio (SpecGru)

Ivan (KorTac)

Reconker BlackCell (KorTac)

Rhea Ripley (KorTac)

New Events

WWE SummerSlam (July 31 – August 7)

Become the next Heavyweight Champion! Complete challenges to unlock WWE rewards.

Conquest (August 7 – August 14)

Prove your strength. Complete challenges across modes and locations to unlock rewards.

Echo Endo Live! (August 14 – August 21)

Jump into the world of Echo Endo! Earn XP to unlock rewards.

Battle Beasts (August 21 – August 28)

It’s time to unleash your inner animal! Complete event challenges to unlock wild rewards

Emotional Overdrive (September 12 – September 18)

Don’t rage quit just yet! Earn XP in-game to unlock slightly cursed rewards.

New Prestige

Continue your player rank journey to Prestige 21 Level 1,050 while using your favorite Weapons to unlock the new Mercury animated Weapon Prestige Camo at 250,000 Weapon XP.

Global

Stability & Performance

Addressed an issue causing poor performance on Xbox One consoles.

Customization

Improved quality of first-person arm textures on the Jeans Ghost Operator Skin.

Removed incompatible Underbarrel from the Matambre Blueprint for the FJX Horus.

Multiplayer

UIX

Increased limit of Tracked Challenges from 5 to 10.

Improved flow of interacting with an empty slot in the player list in Private Matches.

Trigger Action Attachment slot is now displayed while previewing Blueprints in the Store.

Bug Fixes Added various measures to prevent Custom Mods with unintended Attachment setups from being used. Fixed an issue causing unexpected Attachments to be equipped after removing a Conversion Kit in the Gunsmith. Fixed an issue causing a low-quality background asset to be displayed while hovering the Ranked Play tile in the COD HQ. Fixed various issues encountered while filtering Calling Cards. Pros and Cons are now displayed in the Gunsmith for Akimbo Attachments. Corrected count of unlockable Camos displayed in the Weapon Challenges menu. Lengthy Activision IDs will no longer cause linebreaks in the Killcam. Improved sizing of columns on the Scoreboard to prevent overlap. Tac-Stance indication is now properly displayed on the HUD while using a Juggernaut. Adjusted Pros and Cons displayed for several Attachments to ensure accuracy.



Gameplay

Adding missing Operator voicelines when pinging a Med Box, Tac Cam, Comm Scrambler, A.C.S., or Remote Turret.

Fixed an issue causing Magazine Attachments for the MTZ-556 to not be properly equipped once in a match.

Maps

Invasion Located missing SUV near the South Street and returned it to its intended position.

Terminal Fixed an issue causing some aerial Killstreaks to become stuck near the Lounge.

Vista Fixed an issue causing some Killstreaks to become stuck. Defenders team now spawns at Furnicular to begin the match. Attackers team now spawns at Plaza to begin the match. Repositioned capture zone A to the bridge within Jungle. Slightly adjusted capture zone B in the Marketplace and added additional spawn points to improve balance between teams. Adjusted spawn directions to ensure flow toward capture zones.



Weapons & Attachments

Assault Rifles

BAL-27 Decreased horizontal recoil magnitude, allowing greater predictability during sustained fire. Decreased overall recoil magnitude to aid in long-range effectiveness. Decreased overall recoil deviation, ensuring a more predictable pattern that is easier to control at range.



Submachine Guns

Superi 46 Decreased movement speed from 5m/s to 4.9m/s (-2%). Decreased crouched movement speed from 2m/s to 1.9m/s (-5%). Decreased sprint speed from 5.9m/s to 5.8m/s (-2%). Decreased ADS movement speed from 3.6m/s to 3.4m/s (-6%).

FJX Horus Increased sprint to fire time from 93ms to 110ms (+18%). Decreased maximum damage range from 13.7m to 11.4m (-17%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 19m (-17%). Decreased medium damage range from 29.7m to 25.4m (-15%). Decreased far-medium damage range from 36.6m to 30.5m (-17%).



Shotguns

Reclaimer 18 Fixed an issue causing inconsistent damage dealt to enemies in both fire types. Semi-Auto Fire Type Increased fire rate from 182rpm to 200rpm (+10%). Increased hipfire spread by 12%. Pump Action Fire Type Increased hipfire maximum damage from 80 to 220 (+175%). Increased hipfire maximum damage range from 2m to 3m (+50%). Increased hipfire near-medium damage from 20 to 25 (+25%). Using the Pump Action Fire Type, the Reclaimer 18 is now capable of killing enemies with one shot within its maximum damage range, and 2-shot kills are now more consistent.



KV Broadside (MWII) JAK Jawbreaker Conversion Kit Decreased vertical recoil by 20%.

MX Guardian (MWII) Removed the ability to equip the incompatible GRV-Z Short Grip Underbarrel Attachment.



Light Machine Guns

Pulemyot 762 Increased upper arm and lower arm damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x.



Marksman Rifles

MTZ Interceptor Decreased maximum damage range from 30.5m to 22.9m (-25%). Decreased lower torso, upper arm, lower arm, and hand damage multipliers from 1x to 0.9x.

EBR-14 (MWII) SO-90 Factory Stock Fixed an issue causing players to become unable to move while aiming down sights.



Sniper Rifles

XRK Stalker Increased upper leg, lower leg, and foot damage multipliers from 1x to 1.1x. Within its maximum damage range, the XRK Stalker is now capable of a one-shot kill regardless of hit location.



Carrack .300 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 17.8m (+40%). Increased near-medium damage range from 30.7m to 66m (+115%). Removed medium damage range.



Handguns

COR-45 Decreased rate of fire from 375rpm to 240rpm (-36%). XRK v6 Match Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire from 438rpm to 264rpm (-40%). XRK v21 Heavy Match Trigger Action Decreased rate of fire from 545rpm to 272rpm (-50%). COR-45 Trigger Action Attachments were previously more beneficial than intended. Due to negligible downsides, fire rate increases are generally kept below 50%. We’ll continue to monitor player feedback for potential improvements to base Handguns.



TYR Increased maximum damage range from 5.6m to 8.9m (+14%). Increased near-medium damage range from 11.4m to 15.2m (+33%).

GS Magna (MWII) Removed the ability to equip the incompatible JAK NRG-IV Optic Attachment.



Melee

Sledgehammer Decreased movement speed by 22%. Decreased heavy swing melee range from 5.3m to 3.2m (-40%).



Perks

Engineer Vest Added a Lethal Equipment slot.

Gunner Vest Added a Boots Perk slot.

Demolition Vest Added a second Gear Perk slot.

CCT Comms Vest Added a Tactical Equipment slot.

Overkill Vest Added a Field Upgrade slot.

Ninja Vest Added a Gloves Perk slot.

Assassin Vest Added a Field Upgrade slot.

Gunslinger Vest Added an extra Lethal Equipment to the equipped slot.

Mission Control Vest Added a Boots Perk slot.

Modular Assault Rig Vest Added a second Gear Perk slot.

Compression Carrier Vest Added a Tactical Equipment slot.



Killstreaks

Score earned via Killstreaks will no longer contribute toward earning the next available Killstreak.

Although the Streaks Earn Streaks modifier is now disabled, the Looping Streaks modifier will remain active thanks to positive player feedback.

M.G.B. With the looming threat of a DNA Bomb now contained, the M.G.B. returns.



Zombies

Stability

Resolved a crash that occurred when multiple users placed a Sentry Turret at the same time.

Solved several crash bugs that occurred while getting kills in Unstable Rifts.

Progression

The Reclaimer 18 challenge, “Get 20 Consecutive Kills with the Reclaimer 18 10 Times Without Taking Damage” now progresses as intended.

UIX

Weapon widget on the HUD now supports ammo counts greater than 999.

Bug Fixes Fixed an issue causing improper ammo counts to be displayed while using the Mags of Holding Schematic. Fixed several instances in which Calling Card splashes did not match in-menu names.



Accessibility

Some visual effects, such as flash muzzles, have been reduced to improve player comfort.

Gameplay