Call of Duty Reveals New WWE Operators Releasing With Season 5

Activision has revealed the full extent of its upcoming WWE crossover that will be seen across both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone. This past week, the first teaser of this WWE collab for Season 5 of MW3 and Warzone was dropped. While details on this crossover were sparse, Activision teased that it would be bringing three WWE superstars to Call of Duty as Operators that players could utilize in-game. Now, only one week before Season 5 goes live, we’ve been given a full look at what this will entail.

Detailed in a new blog on the Call of Duty website today, Activision unveiled that reigning WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, women’s superstar Rhea Ripley, and WWE legend Rey Mysterio will all be arriving in Modern Warfare III and Warzone. Ripley will be unlockable as part of the Battle Pass for Season 5 which will arrive next week on July 24th. Conversely, Rhodes and Mysterio will only be earnable by purchasing their respective Tracer Packs which will be available in the Call of Duty in-game store. Alongside their skins, Rhodes and Mysterio will also come with some additional weapon blueprints, charms, and other cosmetics.

You can get a look at all of these WWE skins for yourself in the Call of Duty Season 5 trailer below:

Outside of folding in these WWE Operator skins, Activision is also bringing some limited time modes and events that are related to the wrestling brand. The first, dubbed Slam Deathmatch, is a variant of Team Deathmatch in MW3 where you have to perform a finished on your opponents to fully take them down. This mode will go live in tandem with a larger WWE SummerSlam event which will last from July 31st until August 7th.

Lastly, Call of Duty players will be able to earn “Heavyweight Badges” throughout Season 5 that are tied to the WWE. These badges can only be earned as part of the latest weekly event and can then be traded in for various cosmetics in the Event Store. So if you’d prefer to not spend any money in MW3 or Warzone, you can still net yourself some new gear.

How do you feel about this WWE collab that is being added to Call of Duty in Season 5? And will this crossover prompt you to pick CoD back up if you've strayed from it in recent months?