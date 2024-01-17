Call of Duty MW3 Season 1 Reloaded Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

The biggest update yet for Modern Warfare 3 has arrived.

The largest update yet for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is now live across all platforms. With Season 1 of MW3 roughly halfway over, Activision has today pushed out its Season 1 Reloaded patch, which brings a ton of new content to the first-person shooter. And while this patch adds plenty of balance changes and other tweaks to existing elements of MW3, its most notable new addition is likely Ranked mode.

As of today, Ranked mode has finally come to Modern Warfare 3 as part of this Season 1 Reloaded update. This means that players will be able to jump into multiplayer matches to prove their prowess and climb the ladder to prove their skill in the latest Call of Duty entry. Beyond this are a litany of other additions, highlighted by yet another crossover with Prime Video's The Boys TV series.

Overall, there are far too many adjustments in this update to mention them all here, so if you'd like to find the full patch notes for MW3 Season 1 Reloaded, you can view them below.

MW3 Season 1 Reloaded Patch Notes

NEW MAPS

Rio (6v6)

Test your mettle in a once-idyllic coastal town, where waters at the shore lap at the hull of a burning yacht, signaling disaster.

NEW OPERATORS

A-Train

Rush through the competition with the Tracer Pack: The Boys – A-Train Operator Bundle.

Firecracker

Blast your way through your enemies with the Tracer Pack: The Boys – Firecracker Operator Bundle.

NEW MODES

Headquarters

Secure the Headquarters objective and hold the position as long as possible to accrue points. Dig in tight, as respawns are disabled for the defending team. The objective rotates around the map throughout the match, so be ready to change your position on the fly.

Team Gunfight

Experience Gunfight on a larger scale. In this version, players compete in 6v6 across standard Multiplayer maps. As with traditional Gunfight, all players will receive the same randomized Loadout at the start of each round. This Loadout changes throughout the match. Adapt to what you're given and wipe out the competition.

Infected

Begin the match with one player randomly assigned as the starting infected. The infected player's goal is to eliminate and transform all the other players into infected Operators who then join their side, while the remaining survivors must use their best skills and strategies to keep the infected at bay.

Ranked Mode

Check out the dedicated MWIII Ranked Play section below!

NEW WEAPONS

TAQ Evolvere (LMG)

HRM-9 (SMG)

EVENTS

The Boys are back, and an all-new mode arrives in Modern Warfare III Multiplayer with them: Supe Siege is here.

Compete in a new Supe'd Up version of Kill Confirmed inspired by the hit TV series The Boys. In this twist on the classic mode, fallen Operators drop doses of Temp V, giving temporary power boosts like Heat Vision to those who swoop in to collect them.

Prove that you belong with the Supes by completing six challenges in The Boys: Supe Siege Event Challenge. The challenges are as follows:

Get one Operator Heat Vision elimination in The Boys mode (Reward: Calling Card).

Deactivate 20 pieces of Equipment using DDoS (Reward: Emblem).

Get four Operator eliminations using the MTZ-762 (Reward: Battle Pass Tier Skip).

Get two Operator eliminations in a single life with the Overkill Vest equipped, five times (Reward: Large Decal).

Get 15 Operator Akimbo eliminations (Reward: Weapon Charm).

Get seven Operator eliminations using Lethal Equipment (Reward: Double XP Token).

Mastery Reward: Complete all six challenges to earn "The Boys Special" LMG Weapon Blueprint featuring four attachments, equipped with a whopping 150-round drum and incendiary ammunition for aggressive suppressive fire.

GLOBAL

CUSTOMIZATION

Adjusted geometry and appearance of the Gaia and Gaia BlackCell Operator Skins in an effort to increase visibility.

Familiar Camo in the Poison Frogs category will now appear as intended once equipped.

Unobtainable Calling Cards are no longer displayed in the Premium category.

Equip to All button from Battle Pass will now ensure customizations are applied in Private Match.

Fixed an error that prevented the Endowment Direct Action Pack to be purchased.

Resolved and issue in which several Camos failed to apply to the Holger 26 LMG.

Resolved an issue in which users were unable to navigate through an Operator's skins while using a controller.

The "Fossilized" Weapon Blueprint no longer displays inconsistent camo coverage.

Several errors have been resolved that blocked players from equipping various Weapon Blueprints: Bone Structure Weapon Blueprint for the DG-58 LSW Light Machine Gun. Lethal Expression Weapon Blueprint from the Color Blocked bundle. Blam Blam Weapon Blueprint from the Sketched Out: Tracer Pack. Empire Guardian Blueprint from the Aztec Codex Weapon Bundle.



MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Improvements Faction emblems are now displayed while viewing the Scoreboard. Minor visual adjustments to the Prestige animation in the After Action Report.

Gunsmith Corrected inaccurate Pros and Cons displayed for several Attachments. Revised several Attachment descriptions to better reflect their true effects. Addressed multiple issues with equipping a Conversion Kit that resulted in incompatible Attachment combinations.

Resolved issues causing the player to be unexpectedly kicked back to the menu in multiple scenarios, such as: Viewing Daily Challenges. Reporting a player in another group. Resetting to default Settings.

Completing a Mastery Camo Challenge for the Pickaxe (Melee) will no longer cause the Loadout menu to unexpectedly appear.

The Accessibility preset to enlarge text will now work as intended when option is set to Largest.

GAMEPLAY

Spectating in the third-person perspective is no longer allowed in the following Modes: Control Cutthroat Search and Destroy War

Inspecting dual-wield Melee Weapons will no longer cause one arm to remain still.

Addressed an exploit that allowed Weapons to be fired faster than intended while set to Semi-Auto fire type.

Audio Teammates will no longer play enemy sound effects upon sliding and landing from a fall. Improved footstep audio for players walking on puddle surfaces. Resolved issues with audio during the infiltration sequence on multiple Maps.

Spawns Enemy Remote Turret, Wheelson-HS, and Chopper Gunner Killstreaks will now disable nearby spawn points.



PROGRESSION

Fixed issues that prevented progression of several Challenges.

Resolved a bug in which players would not receive Prestige Emblems upon reaching the requirements.

Corrected unlock requirements displayed for several Weapons and Attachments.

One Shot, One Kill score event is no longer awarded when an elimination is achieved with two Handguns.

Added missing Mastery Emblems for the MTZ-762 (Battle Rifle).

MAPS

Estate Kitchen Control capture point can no longer be contested from the Main Room.

Derail Addressed exploits that allowed players to access unintended locations.

Highrise Garbage bins near the Elevators will no longer open and obstruct the line of sight. Players in the Actibase Tunnel will no longer take damage from explosives on the surface above. Railings on the Helipad staircases can now be mounted by players. Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Substation P2: Propane Shack P3: Red Pit P4: Phonic Office P5: Green Shack

Invasion Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Courtyard P2: Construction P3: Bus Station P4: Park P5: South Street

Karachi Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Rubble P2: Cafe P3: Mini Mart P4: Main Street P5: Shacks

Scrapyard Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Center P2: Blue Warehouse P3: Red Warehouse P4: Forklift P5: Storage

Skidrow Improved collision to prevent the Recon Drone (Field Upgrade) from accessing unintended locations near the Back Alley and Playground.

Sub Base Addressed exploits that allowed players to access unintended locations. Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Loading Bay P2: Garage Bay P3: Crane P4: North Dock P5: Tank

Terminal Addressed multiple exploits that allowed players to access unintended locations. Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Bookstore P2: Lower Lounge P3: Shopping P4: Dining P5: Apron

Underpass Addressed exploits that allowed players to access unintended locations. Reworked Hardpoint capture point locations, sizes, and associated spawn points. P1: Pillars P2: Warehouse P3: Village P4: Industrial Yard P5: Ditch

Operation Spearhead (War) Players can no longer exit the playable area using a Deployable Cover near the Police Office.



MODES

Infected Using a Field Upgrade will no longer cause it to become disabled for the remainder of the match. Deployable Cover Field Upgrade will no longer fail to deploy upon attempted placement.

Search and Destroy Sliding while planting or defusing a bombsite will now put the player into the crouch position rather than standing.



WEAPONS & ATTACHMENTS

» Assault Rifles «

SVA 545 Increased maximum damage from 29 to 30 (+3%).

Holger 556 Increased sprint to fire time from 231ms to 252ms (+9%).

DG-56 Decreased maximum damage range from 35.6m to 20.3m (-43%). Decreased medium damage range from 44.5m to 30.5 (-31%).

FR 5.56 Increased medium damage from 36 to 40 (+11%).

MCW Increased sprint to fire time from 220ms to 241ms (+10%). 16.5" MCW Cyclone Long Barrel Decreased damage range benefit by 6%. Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 7%. Increased sprint to fire time penalty by 1%. Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 5%. Decreased tactical stance spread penalty by 5%. RB Regal Heavy Stock Decreased gun kick control benefit by 11%. Decreased horizontal recoil control benefit by 5%. Decreased vertical recoil control benefit by 5%. Increased sprint speed penalty by 3%. Increased tactical sprint speed penalty by 3%. Increased sprint to fire speed penalty by 1%. JAK Raven Kit Increased arm damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

STB-556 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 15.2m to 30.5m (+100%). Increased near-medium damage range from 29.5m to 39.4m (+34%). Increased medium damage range from 47m to 54.6m (+16%).

Kastov 762 (MWII) Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.96x to 1.1x (+15%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.96x to 1.1x (+15%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.96x to 1.1x (+15%).

Chimera (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 28 to 29 (+4%).

Tempus Razorback (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 28 to 29 (+4%). Increased maximum damage range from 12.7m to 22.9m (+80%). Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

FR Avancer (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 25 to 29 (+16%). Decreased maximum damage range from 34.9m to 24.8m (-29%).

M16 (MWII) Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1x (-17%). Decreased arm damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1x (-17%). Decreased hand damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1x (-17%). Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 290ms to 240ms (-17%).

Kastov-74u (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 19 to 22 (+16%). Increased near-medium damage range from 22.9m to 30.5m (+33%). Increased medium damage range from 36.8m to 47m (+28%).

Kastov 545 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 32 to 34 (+6%). Decreased maximum damage range from 24.9m to 15.2m (-39%). Decreased aim down sight time from 240ms to 225ms (-6%).



» Battle Rifles «

Sidewinder Decreased recoil and gun kick while firing.

Lachmann-762 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 44 to 52 (+18%). Full-Auto Fire Type Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 0.95x to 0.9x (-5%). Decreased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.95x to 0.9x (-5%). Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.75x to 0.9x (+20%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.75x to 0.9x (+20%).

Cronen Squall (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 31 to 32 (+3%).

FTAC Recon (MWII) Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.3x (+30%). Decreased aim down sight time from 270ms to 250ms (-7%). Full-Auto Fire Type Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1x (+11%). Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.85x to 1x (+18%).

SO-14 (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 41 to 46 (+12%). Full-Auto Fire Type Decreased neck damage multiplier from 0.85x to 0.8x (-6%). Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 0.85x to 0.8x (-6%). Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.74x to 0.8x (+8%). Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.63x to 0.8x (+27%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.63x to 0.8x (+27%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.59x to 0.8x (+36%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.59x to 0.8x (+36%).



» Submachine Guns «

WSP Swarm Increased maximum damage range from 4.6m to 6.6m (+50%). Increased near-medium damage range from 7.9m to 11.7m (+48%).

Rival-9 Decreased horizontal recoil slightly. MTZ Marauder Stock Decreased firing aim stability benefit by 5%.

Striker 9 Increased maximum damage from 27 to 29 (+7%).

Lachmann Shroud (MWII) Increased maximum damage from 30 to 38 (+27%). Increased near-medium damage from 28 to 32 (+14%). Decreased maximum damage range from 12.2m to 10.7m (-13%). Decreased headshot damage multiplier from 1.4x to 1.2x (-14%). Decreased neck damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%). Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%). Decreased arm damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%). Decreased hand damage multiplier from 1.2x to 1.02x (-15%).

ISO 9mm (MWII) Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped.

Fennec 45 (MWII) Increased maximum damage range from 10.7m to 12.7m (+19%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 200ms to 190ms (-6%). Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 99ms (-10%).

BAS-P (MWII) Decreased maximum damage range from 18.8m to 16.3m (-14%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%).

Lachmann Sub (MWII) Increased near-medium damage from 28 to 29 (+4%). Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x (+10%).

MX9 (MWII) Increased upper-leg damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.04x (+16%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.04x (+16%). Decreased aim down sights time from 220ms to 200ms (-9%). Decreased sprint to fire time from 110ms to 88ms (-20%).



» Shotguns «

Lockwood 680 Increased sprint to fire time from 184ms to 200ms (+9%). Sawed Off Mod Stock Decreased movement speed benefit by 2%. Decreased sprint to fire time benefit by 5%. Decreased aim down sight time benefit by 3%. Decreased recoil control penalties by 10%. Decreased hipfire spread benefits by 6%.

Lockwood 300 (MWII) 12 Gauge Slug Ammunition Decreased minimum damage from 75 to 57 (-24%). Maelstrom Dual Trigger Action Decreased maximum damage range from 3m to 2.3m (-25%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 6.4m to 5.3m (-16%).

Expedite 12 (MWII) Increased medium damage range from 10.4m to 12.4m (+20%). Decreased pellet spread while aiming down sight by 20%.

Bryson 800 (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 182ms to 145ms (-20%). Decreased aim down sight time from 350ms to 300ms (-14%).

Bryson 890 (MWII) Increased rate of fire from 150rpm to 164rpm (+9%).



» Light Machine Guns «

Holger 26 Increased minimum damage from 25 to 29 (+16%).

DG-58 LSW Decreased sprint to fire time from 294ms to 231ms (-21%). Decreased aim down sight time from 370ms to 320ms (-14%).

Bruen Mk9 Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped.

Sakin MG38 (MWII) Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.15x (+15%). Decreased aim down sight time from 430ms to 410ms (-5%).

HCR 56 (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 250ms to 225ms (-10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 390ms to 310ms (-21%).



» Marksman Rifles «

DM56 Increased sprint to fire time from 168ms to 199ms (+19%).

MTZ Interceptor Decreased head damage multiplier from 2x to 1.62x (-19%). Decreased neck damage multiplier from 2x to 1.62x (-19%).

EBR-14 (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 270ms to 216ms (-20%). Decreased aim down sight time from 255ms to 240ms (-6%).

Lockwood Mk2 (MWII) Incompatible Underbarrel Attachments can no longer be equipped. Decreased aim down sight time from 250ms to 240ms (-4%). Decreased hipfire spread while standing by 10%.

Tempus Torrent (MWII) Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1x (+5%).

Crossbow (MWII) Increased minimum damage from 100 to 125 (+25%). Brightblaze 20" Bolts Increased maximum damage from 85 to 105 (+24%). Increased upper-torso damage multiplier from 0.98x to 1.2x (+22%). Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1.2x (+26%). Increased arm damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1.2x (+26%). Increased hand damage multiplier from 0.95x to 1.2x (+26%). Increased leg damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.2x (+33%). Increased foot damage multiplier from 0.9x to 1.2x (+33%).

LM-S (MWII) Decreased sprint to fire time from 210ms to 189ms (-10%). Decreased aim down sight time from 270ms to 245ms (-9%).



» Sniper Rifles «

KATT-AMR Zang-34 Barrel Decreased damage range benefit by 9%. Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 8%.

KV Inhibitor Added medium damage at 129 to 61m. Decreased minimum damage from 129 to 99 (-23%). Decreased maximum damage range from 38.1m to 30.5m (-20%). Decreased near-medium damage from 58.4m to 48.3m (-17%).

Victus XMR (MWII) Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.05x to 1.5x (+43%).

Carrack .300 (MWII) Increased recoil center speed by 100%.



» Handguns «

Renetti JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit View will no longer be obstructed while aiming down sight with certain Optic Attachments equipped.

TYR Increased near-medium damage from 90 to 100 (+11%). Increased minimum damage from 70 to 75 (+7%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 15.2m to 11.4m (-25%). Increased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1.5x (+15%). Decreased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%). Decreased arm damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%). Decreased hand damage multiplier from 1.3x to 1x (-23%). Decreased trigger action delay from 150ms to 90ms (-40%). Incompatible Chrios Holo Optic Attachment can no longer be equipped. Ullr's Fury Trigger Action Decreased trigger action delay from 70ms to 60ms (-14%). Odin's Judgement Trigger Action Decreased trigger action delay from 210ms to 150ms (-29%).

9mm Daemon (MWII) Added far-medium damage at 26 to 31m. Increased maximum damage from 34 to 40 (+18%). Increased near-medium damage from 30 to 34 (+13%). Increased medium damage from 26 to 30 (+15%). Decreased maximum damage range from 9.4m to 7.4m (-22%). Decreased near-medium damage range from 20.6m to 11.4m (-44%). Decreased medium damage range from 31m to 20.6m (-34%).



» Launchers «

Stormender EMP effects will now disable and/or destroy the following items: Drill Charge (Lethal) Smoke Airdrop (Field Upgrade) Inflatable Decoy (Field Upgrade) Swarm (Killstreak)



» Attachments «

Corvus Torch Underbarrel Attachment is now available to equip on many Assault Rifles and Battle Rifles.

Resolved an issue in which Lasers and Underbarrels would visibly overlap.

View is no longer obstructed in Tac-Stance while the KR Intlas LSJ-3 Optic Attachment is equipped.

SL Razorhawk Laser Light Increased aim down sight speed benefit by 5%. Increased sprint to fire speed benefit by 7%.

FSS OLE-V Laser Decreased aim down sight speed benefit by 2%. Decreased sprint to fire speed benefit by 4%.

FTAC Grimline Laser Decreased sprint to fire speed benefit by 7%.

Verdant Hook Box Laser Increased sprint to fire speed benefit by 3%.

.50 Cal Spire Point Rounds Ammunition Increased damage range benefit by 2%. Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 19%.

XRK Nightfall Suppressor XL Decreased damage range benefit by 6%. Decreased bullet velocity benefit by 8%. Decreased recoil control benefit by 3%. Increased aim down sight speed penalty by 7%. Increased sprint to fire speed penalty by 3%.

Round Nose Ammunition Revised description to accurately reflect its true effects. Dramatically reduces bullet range while increasing flinch.



PERKS

Tac Mask (Gear) Added immunity to enemy EMP effects from the Stormender (Launcher).

Bone Conduction Headset (Gear) Revised description to better reflect its existing effects. Reduces player combat and environmental sounds to allow improved focus on hearing other footsteps.

Signal Jammer (Gear) Addressed an issue that prevented proper functionality while equipped with the Engineer Vest.



EQUIPMENT

Thermobaric Grenade (Lethal) Increased minimum explosive damage from 25 to 75 (+200%).



FIELD UPGRADES

Trophy System Enemy Cruise Missile (Killstreak) will no longer be targetted and destroyed.

A.C.S. Addressed an issue that prevented objectives from being captured in Hardcore game modes.

Suppression Mine Visual effects are no longer activated for the player who deployed the mine.



KILLSTREAKS

SAM Turret Decreased lock-on delay from 3s to 2s (-33%). Increased cooldown between missiles from 1.25s to 1.75s (+40%). Adjusted number of missiles required to destroy multiple Killstreaks. VTOL Jet: 4 missiles, up from 3 Gunship: 5 missiles, up from 3 Chopper Gunner: 4 missiles, up from 3 Advanced UAV (Killstreak) will no longer be targeted and destroyed.

Remote Turret Dying while attempting to control the turret will no longer prevent the player from controlling it upon subsequent attempts.

Overwatch Helo 100 XP and 75 Score are now awarded upon destruction.

EMP Announcer voiceline will now play upon enemy usage. Destroyed Equipment and Killstreaks will no longer grant Killstreak progress.

Swarm Announcer voiceline will now play upon enemy usage.



ZOMBIES

New Warlord: Dokkaebi

Operators will find Dokkaebi's fortress at the top of a skyscraper in Zaravan City. A technological savant, the Warlord uses drones, turrets, and a Wheelson as her main line of defense.



GAMEPLAY

Contracts

Aether Extraction Players can now move immediately after successfully interacting with Aether Extractors.

Eliminate Bounty Target Addressed an issue that allowed HVTs to spawn inside of locked Mercenary Strongholds.



Field Upgrades

Addressed an issue that prevents players from using Field Upgrades when wielding the Dual Kodachis.

General

Addressed an issue that allowed players to damage other players in Modern Warfare Zombies.

Closed an exploit that allowed players to carry more than two weapons at a time.

Addressed an issue that would create a Contraband copy of Insured Slot 2 when it was equipped as a Secondary Weapon.

ENEMIES

Terminus Outcomes

Sentry Turrets Sentry Turrets are now EMP'd when shot by the Stormender.



ALLIES

Zombies

Hell Hounds Friendly (Pet) Hell Hounds will now heal newly added squad members. Friendly (Pet) Hell Hounds will now retain their name and level when traveling to the Dark Aether.



WEAPONS

» Assault Rifle «

RAM-7 Addressed an issue that prevented players from equipping the base RAM-7 weapon in the insured slot.



EQUIPMENT

Tactical Equipment

Decoy Grenades Increased Decoy Grenade duration from 6 seconds to 8

Cymbal Monkey Increased the Cymbal Monkey duration from 8.5 seconds to 10.5. The Cymbal Monkey will now attract Hell Hounds.



CUSTOMIZATION

Bone Collector Operator Skin This skin now appears correctly in the Strike Team menu.

Sleigh Operator Skin This skin now appears correctly in the Strike Team menu.



UI/UX

Leave Squad Players can now choose to leave their squad.

Mission Progression Notifications Players will now be notified of certain progression milestones when completing Missions. Example: A Mission step that requires players to kill 50 enemies will now notify players at 10, 20, 30, and 40 kills.

General Addressed an issue that prevented players from being notified that they earned the 'House Cleaner' Calling Card.



STABILITY