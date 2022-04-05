Call of Duty May Reportedly Add NFTs

Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in the history of entertainment and has made countless dollars over its nearly 20-year history. Not only does it sell tons of copies on a yearly basis, but it has also thrived on in-game monetization. In the early 2010s, the franchise would support every entry with seasonal paid DLC packs that would allow people to get new maps, weapons, and more. After that, Activision transitioned to loot boxes and battle passes. Now, it’s looking like Call of Duty is trying to follow another new trend that is slowly creeping its way into the gaming industry.

According to insider RalphsValve, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward is looking into adding more personalization into Activision accounts, the very thing that distinguishes players in-game. Ralph went on to add that Activision is also currently investigating the implementation of NFTs in Call of Duty, but did not elaborate on how. Whether it’s through avatars and calling cards for a player’s Activision account or through more notable in-game skins or items remains to be seen. It seems like it’s still very much up in the air and there is no guarantee that it’ll ever happen. We’ve reached out to Activision for an official comment and will update this story if we hear back.

Late last year, Ubisoft tested the NFT waters with Ubisoft Quartz. It began with a cosmetic item in a Ghost Recon game, but the reception was largely negative, which Ubisoft took notice of. Since then Ubisoft has been quiet about the future of the service, making it unclear if it will be supported still. The team behind S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 also caught flack for announcing it would be doing NFTs, but the backlash was so strong, the developer canceled its plans. At the moment, it seems as if NFTs aren’t being widely embraced by gamers, which could dissuade Activision from implementing them into Call of Duty.

