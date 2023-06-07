Call of Duty: Warzone 2 New Map Details Leak

New details for the new Call of Duty: Warzone 2 map have seemingly leaked online. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is one of the biggest games out there and it is righting a lot of the wrongs of its predecessor. While some people really hate the changes Raven and Infinity Ward have made to the game, Warzone 2 was a step in a right direction. The previous game was not designed with longevity in mind really and resulted in a lot of problems, particularly when it came to developing new content for the game. Now, the new game is designed with the future in mind and we've gotten a lot of major changes, new content, and more added to the game since it launched in November.

With that said, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is reportedly preparing to get its second post-launch map, the third Resurgence map, and the second Battle Royale map. A bunch of rumors suggest the new map, known as Vondel, will release during season 4 which begins later this month. We know nothing about this map other than it will double as both a Battle Royale and Resurgence map and is set in the Netherlands. However, a new leak from dataminer Alaix reveals some of the POIs on the map and it paints a bit of a picture. One POI reveals there's a "floating house", which likely isn't supernatural. It's possible this is in a flooded area of the map or perhaps it's elevated in a unique way. There's also multiple museums, an aquarium, university, and several other key locations that players will be able to explore and fight over.

Aquarium

City Hall

Fire Station

Nieuwe Stadspoort

Old Museum

Floating House

University

New Museum

Police Station

Stadium

Cruise Terminal

Train Station



Vondel DMZ zones — Alaix (@HeyImAlaix) May 31, 2023

As of right now, we have no official word about Vondel. All evidence seems to suggest is real, but who knows when Activision will properly reveal it. Either way, players are already starting to try and piece things together the layout of this map, especially since it's fairly unique in that it is both a Resurgence and a Battle Royale map.

What do you want to see in the new Warzone 2 map? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.