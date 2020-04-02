Call of Duty Leaker Says Remastered Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Is Still Happening

Activision’s announcement of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered may have put an end to rumors about the game and speculation about whether it’d really only be the campaign or not, but a prominent Call of Duty leaker who’s accurately shared information in the past said sources are insisting that a remastered version of the game’s multiplayer feature is still in the works. The YouTuber who goes by TheGamingRevolution said this week following the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered announcement that his source insists the game’s remastered multiplayer component is still being developed and is currently being tested.

TheGamingRevolution shared the latest rumor on Modern Warfare 2 in a tweet which happened to fall on April 1st, but the YouTuber assured his followers that this wasn’t an April Fools’ Day prank. The source responsible for the information wasn’t named, but the leaker said the person “is insisting” that there’s still something in the works regarding Modern Warfare 2’s remastered multiplayer.

My source is insisting right now that MW2 remastered multiplayer is still in development and is still being tested on. — TheGamingRevolution (@TheGamingRevo2) April 2, 2020

The leaker also speculated about how the multiplayer component might be revealed. Activision has already addressed the lack of multiplayer and Spec Ops in Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and offered an explanation for why those modes weren’t in the game, but TheGamingRevolution suggested that the company might have a change of heart later while citing community response as the reasoning behind the new stance, assuming Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer ever actually happens.

Leakers don’t always get everything right, but as far as Call of Duty leaks go, TheGamingRevolution has the track record to back up such claims as this one. On March 31st, the day Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered was revealed, the YouTuber published a series of videos that showed an entire playthrough of the remastered campaign. That’s about as substantial a leak as one could possibly ask for, and it lends some credibility to current and future leaks like the one about multiplayer.

Call of Duty players have certainly made their hopes for remastered Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer known since the remastered campaign was announced. Players started a petition to get Activision’s attention which has grown since its inception to now have over 12,600 signatures.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is now available on the PlayStation 4 and will launch for the Xbox One and PC platforms on April 30th.