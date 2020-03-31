Call of Duty Players Are Petitioning for Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer Mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has indeed been remastered, Activision announced on Tuesday, but it’s only the game’s campaign mode that’s been remastered for modern platforms. There’s no multiplayer component to it and no Spec Ops mode either which means players will only playing through a story mode, though as far as Call of Duty campaigns go, it’s quite the story mode to play through. Despite how memorable the campaign is, players are still lamenting the fact that there’s no story mode and have even started petitioning for Activision to one day release a remastered version of Modern Warfare 2’s campaign.

There are probably multiple petitions out there by now asking for the game’s multiplayer mode to be released, but one of the more active ones titled “We want Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Multiplayer” that appeared just after the game’s official reveal currently has around 6,500 signatures. The number’s been steadily going up but has started to taper off between the time of publishing and the moment that the game was officially revealed.

In the petition that’s located on change.org, the creator cited Activision’s reasoning for not including multiplayer or Spec Ops in the game but insisted that “this legendary game deservers a full remaster” with all parts of the original intact. The creator begged Activision to “do right thing” and give Call of Duty players Modern Warfare 2 in full.

These petitions appear pretty much every time a big franchise does something a vocal part of the community disagrees with and don’t usually amount to much, so it’s difficult to imagine this petition or any others swaying Activision’s plans if they’re already set on not releasing a multiplayer mode. Modern Warfare has already been getting some content from Modern Warfare 2 added to that game, so it appears the ship has sailed for this remaster.

Regardless, people will still be picking up Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered to relive the game’s campaign again now that it’s available on the PlayStation Store. It’ll come to the Xbox One and PC in a month which has proven to be a different issue entirely.

Whether you’re signing the petition, downloading the campaign anyway, or both, you can see some of the reactions to the multiplayer-less game below.