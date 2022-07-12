Huge Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Perks, Killstreaks, and More
A huge Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 leak has surfaced online revealing the perks, killstreaks, modes, and field upgrades in the game, or at least some of it all. The leak comes the way of a prominent data miner -- by the name of Reality on Twitter -- who has provided accurate leaks in the past. As you would expect, there's a mixture of fan-favorite perks, killstreaks, modes, and field upgrades returning, plus some new additions.
Of course, the contents of the leak in question should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are reliable in the sense that it's all pulled from files, said strings can be misleading as they can represent scrapped content or unfinished content. Of course, with the former, there's no way of knowing and the problem with the latter is that things changed, Amped could be a perk in the game now, but it doesn't mean it will be come final release.
Below, you can check out a rundown of what has been discovered so far, courtesy of Reality. So far, Activision hasn't said a peep about these leaks nor taken any action against them. If either of these things changes, we will be sure to update the story. It almost never comments on leak, but it does try its best to wipe them from the Internet.
Perks:
- Amped
- Battle Hardened
- Cold Blooded
- Double Time
- E.O.D.
- Ghost
- Hardline
- High Alert
- Kill Chain
- Overkill
- Quick Fix
- Restock
- Scavenger
- Shrapnel
- Spotter
- Tracker
- Tune Up
- Overwatch (New)
- Overcharge (New)
- Survivor (New)
- Extra Tactical
- Focus
- Pitcher (New)
Field Upgrades:
- EMP
- Tactical Camera
- Inflatable Decoy
- Stimpistol
- Battle Rage
- Sonar Pulse
- Sound Veil
Killstreaks:
- UAV
- Fuel Bomb
- Smoke Airdrop
- Thermobaric Strike
- Cluster Spike
Modes:
- Gunfight
- CTF
- Bounty
- Kill Confirmed
- Cranked
- Cyber Attack
- Demolition
- Domination
- Infected
- FFA
- Hardpoint
- Headquarters
- Knockout (New)
- S&D
- TDM
- Ground War
- Ground War Bomb (New)
- All or Nothing (New)
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to release worldwide on October 28, 2022 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming first-person shooter -- and all other things COD -- click here.