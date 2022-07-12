Huge Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Leak Reveals Perks, Killstreaks, and More

A huge Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 leak has surfaced online revealing the perks, killstreaks, modes, and field upgrades in the game, or at least some of it all. The leak comes the way of a prominent data miner -- by the name of Reality on Twitter -- who has provided accurate leaks in the past. As you would expect, there's a mixture of fan-favorite perks, killstreaks, modes, and field upgrades returning, plus some new additions.

Of course, the contents of the leak in question should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are reliable in the sense that it's all pulled from files, said strings can be misleading as they can represent scrapped content or unfinished content. Of course, with the former, there's no way of knowing and the problem with the latter is that things changed, Amped could be a perk in the game now, but it doesn't mean it will be come final release.

Below, you can check out a rundown of what has been discovered so far, courtesy of Reality. So far, Activision hasn't said a peep about these leaks nor taken any action against them. If either of these things changes, we will be sure to update the story. It almost never comments on leak, but it does try its best to wipe them from the Internet.

Perks:

Amped

Battle Hardened

Cold Blooded

Double Time

E.O.D.

Ghost

Hardline

High Alert

Kill Chain

Overkill

Quick Fix

Restock

Scavenger

Shrapnel

Spotter

Tracker

Tune Up

Overwatch (New)

Overcharge (New)

Survivor (New)

Extra Tactical

Focus

Pitcher (New)

Field Upgrades:

EMP

Tactical Camera

Inflatable Decoy

Stimpistol

Battle Rage

Sonar Pulse

Sound Veil

Killstreaks:

UAV

Fuel Bomb

Smoke Airdrop

Thermobaric Strike

Cluster Spike

Modes:

Gunfight

CTF

Bounty

Kill Confirmed

Cranked

Cyber Attack

Demolition

Domination

Infected

FFA

Hardpoint

Headquarters

Knockout (New)

S&D

TDM

Ground War

Ground War Bomb (New)

All or Nothing (New)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to release worldwide on October 28, 2022 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming first-person shooter -- and all other things COD -- click here.