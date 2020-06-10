Ghost Voice Actor Shares Cryptic Call of Duty Tease, Could It Be Modern Warfare 2?

✖

Call of Duty voice actor Jeff Leach, the voice behind the latest iteration of Simon "Ghost" Riley, has cryptically and seemingly teased a new COD game, and it sounds like it's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, or more specifically a remake of the COD title from yesteryear. During a recent stream, the aforementioned Leach teased that there are some exciting things on the horizon for the character, and while the voice actor makes no mention or a direct hint at Modern Warfare 2, many COD fans seem to think that's what the reference is.

"There's so much more exciting stuff coming for Ghost in the future that I can't -- and would never -- talk about it, otherwise I'd lose my job, but I'm very excited," said Leach."

Unfortunately, the voice actor stopped here, leaving fans with nothing but speculation. That said, on the surface level, there only seems to be two possibilities when it comes to what this could be teasing. One, Modern Warfare 2. It's safe to assume Infinity Ward's next game will be a remake of Modern Warfare 2. Not only is that the next logical step after remaking Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, but I'm sure it's what Activision wants after how successful last year's remake was.

It's also possible this could be about a future Modern Warfare and Warzone season, but does that really qualify as "more exciting stuff?" Technically it does, but the way Leach talks in the clip below, it sounds bigger than this.

@SKizzleAXE Voice actor for ghost says more to come which he is excited about but couldn't talk about any ideas to what it could be pic.twitter.com/7e9hyv6kzH — Kxn19 (@kennethnolan21) June 10, 2020

For those that don't know: Ghost is a member of the British special forces and Task Force 141. He's also the main character of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and will presumably be the main character when and if Infinity Ward returns to the game for its next project.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Call of Duty click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.