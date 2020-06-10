Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 Leak Reveals Captain Price Skin

✖

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 is right around the corner, and with it will come the addition of Captain Price as an operator. At the moment of publishing, we haven't officially seen how Price will look in-game as an operator, but it will presumably be similar to how he looks in the game's campaign. That said, while Activision and Infinity Ward haven't spilled the official beans yet, the unofficial beans have been spilled, offering PS4, Xbox One, and PC gamers an early -- and alleged -- look at Captain Price in Season 4.

The leak comes courtesy of the pre-game lobby, which has leaked unreleased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone content in the past. Further, multiple players have shared the image, suggesting it's indeed real and not some elaborate fake.

That said, the leak appears to reveal what Captain Price will look like at Tier 1. There is apparently going to be a Tier 100 version as well, but this hasn't leaked yet. However, it's said this version will come with the character's classic hat.

Season 4 Skin: This is what the Captain Price skin will look like at tier 1, the tier 100 version is yet to be discovered!#Warzone #COD #CallOfDuty #Season4 #CallOfDutyModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/5SVfg0LyHt — COD Warzone Newz💣 (@WarzoneNewz) June 9, 2020

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. While the leak certainly looks legit, it's still a leak. Nothing here is official. That said, Season 4 is set to go live tomorrow, so we won't have to settle for unofficial for much longer.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone are both available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on the best-selling first-person shooter series click here or see the relevant links below:

