Call of Duty 2020 Leak Reveals Potential Maps, Guns, Killstreaks, Modes, Perks, and More

✖

This week our first look at Call of Duty 2020 was reportedly revealed when nearly two minutes of alleged gameplay footage leaked. Since then, a metric ton of equally alleged details about the game have been revealed, including details pertaining to the game's maps, guns, killstreaks, modes, perks, and more. In other words, we now know a lot more about this year's Call of Duty, rumored to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Whether all of these details are accurate, who knows, but they do come from a variety of seemingly reputable sources.

Below, you can read a quick rundown of all the new and salient details, which come from a variety of sources, including the leaker who leaked the aforementioned gameplay footage, as well as prominent Call of Duty leakers, The Gaming Revolution and Tom Henderson.

Weapons:

1911 Pistol

M16

Colt Revolver

AR_7_4

Daewoo K2

Streaks:

At the moment, it's unclear if killstreaks are back or if they will be replaced with scorestreaks.

RC-XD

Chopper Gunner

Napalm Strike

Flamethrower

Artillery Strike

UAV

Counter UAV

Bomber Plane (takes out other streaks)

Attack Dogs

Maps:

A majority of maps will be Treyarch's classic three-lane maps. Bolstering this will be Ground War maps, plus a variety of classic Black Ops maps returning.

Nuketown

Firing Range

Summit

Junktown

Huge Ground War ice map

6v6 Russian city map with clustered design

6v6 map featuring an open field, warehouse, and a river split into three lanes

Perks:

No Dead Silence

Toughness is returning

Other Details:

Create-a-Class system similar to Modern Warfare

Normal Mini-Map

No Specialists

Operators are returning

Ground War is returning

No battle royale mode

As always, all of these details should be taken with a major grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but even if everything here is 100 percent accurate, which is unlikely, it's not finalized and it's also subject to change.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage under the sun on all things Call of Duty click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.