Call of Duty 2020 Logo, Setting, and Title Reportedly Revealed

This morning, Call of Duty 2020 leaked online again, and now the logo and title of the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC game have seemingly been revealed as well, courtesy of a new leak. When Call of Duty 2020 reports and rumors first started flowing in last year, they claimed the game was going to be a reboot simply called Call of Duty: Black Ops. However, this year reports and rumors pivoted to claiming the game was actually called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. However, it looks like the initial rumors were actually on the money.

As mentioned above, the new COD leaked online today, one week after our first look at its gameplay randomly surfaced online. The leak came way of PSN's backend, and revealed an internal alpha for the game called, The Red Door, a direct reference to the Black Ops series. At the time, the upload didn't reveal much of note, but that's now changed, courtesy of Call of Duty dataminers, who dug through the files that accompanied the upload, discovering the game's logo in the process, which in turn revealed the title and setting.

As you can see below, the logo discovered makes no mention of "Cold War," but simply says Call of Duty: Black Ops. Further, not only does the image point to the rumored Cold War setting, but "1976" is mentioned in the files as well. Interestingly, this is one year after the Vietnam War ended, suggesting the game will explore the larger Cold War conflict rather than just one war within it.

Of course, for now, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt. While datamining leaks are typically quite reliable, nothing here is official, and everything is subject to change. That said, we should be hearing more about the game in an official capacity very soon.

At the moment of publishing, Activision has not commented on this latest leak, but it's issuing copyright strikes to Twitter accounts sharing the logo, seemingly confirming it's indeed real.

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on all things Call of Duty click here or see the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.