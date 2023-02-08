Kansas City Chiefs Player Claims Call of Duty Played Role in Super Bowl Prep

The Kansas City Chiefs are giving Call of Duty some credit for helping them make it to the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs are an incredibly successful team and have been dominating over the last few years. Although they have their haters just like any other team, they've made it to the Super Bowl three times in the last four years. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was also credited for breaking the "Madden Curse", which is a stigma about Madden cover athletes having awful seasons after being put on the cover. He won his first Super Bowl the same year he graced the cover of Madden. The Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl this year and apparently, a video game may be the key to success.

Speaking to press, Kansas City Chiefs player JuJu Smith-Schuster credited Call of Duty for the team's success at securing a spot in the Super Bowl. The wide receiver noted that him, Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all invested a lot of hours into Call of Duty and have mastered their communication skills. As of right now, it remains to be seen whether or not this will lead to a Super Bowl win, but communication and team chemistry are everything in sports.

"I put in a lot of Call of Duty hours with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and MVS, baby," said Smith-Schuster. "A lot of COD hours. We're dropping down, the communication's on point."

JuJu Smith-Schuster says the Kansas City Chiefs made to the Super Bowl thanks in part to Call of Duty



"I put in a lot of Call of Duty hours with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and MVS, baby. A lot of COD hours. We're dropping down, the communication's on point."



(via CBS) pic.twitter.com/argi3OgNbL — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 7, 2023

So, next time your parents tell you that gaming is bad for you or whatever, just tell them it could possibly lead to you winning the Super Bowl (do not actually say this to your parents). Mahomes, Smith-Schuster, Kelce, and MVS will likely be investing a lot of time in Call of Duty after the Big Game regardless. Infinity Ward is launching the second season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 on February 15th and it's expected to include a bunch of new modes, maps, and gameplay changes for players to enjoy.

Do you think you and your Call of Duty squad have the communication skills to translate your in-game success to real life? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.