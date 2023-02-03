Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Adding Fan Favorite Mode

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally adding a fan-favorite mode that players have been hoping to see. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was one of the biggest games of 2022 and was absurdly successful on a commercial level, breaking all kinds of franchise records in an unprecedented way for the blockbuster series. It leaned a bit into fan nostalgia of the series by invoking the title of arguably the most popular Call of Duty game of all-time and featuring characters and maps from old games. Rumors have also suggested this will continue in the future as Infinity Ward is reportedly planning to remaster maps from the original Modern Warfare trilogy for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Now, Infinity Ward is bringing back a beloved mode: Infected. The mode was introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, which released in 2011, and has been brought back routinely for other games. One team players are given a fairly standard loadout of weapons and forced to stay alive while another team of "infected" players chase them down with knives. It's quite literally bringing a knife to a gun fight. If you're taken down with a knife, you then join the infected team. If you've played Halo, you also may be familiar with the mode because there's a very similar game type in that series. Regardless, if you're interested in playing it, it will be coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on February 15th with the new season 2 update.

We agree. See you Feb 15. https://t.co/ARxuqea7Dd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 3, 2023

There are still a number of other fan favorite modes that fans are hoping to see make a return in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. One of the biggest modes still in demand is Gunfight, a game type that was introduced in 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. As of right now, there's no word on if or when the mode will come, but it's hard to imagine it doesn't make a comeback soon.