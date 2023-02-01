Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Reveals New Resurgence Map, Ashika Island

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has finally revealed its new Resurgence map, Ashika Island. Call of Duty: Warzone broke into the battle royale genre in 2020 and was praised for taking some of the things that make Call of Duty so special and fun and expanding them for a battle royale game. Later that year, it set itself apart from the pack even further by introducing a new mode called Resurgence with a new map called Rebirth Island. It was an immediate hit as it allowed players the chance to play on a smaller map and respawn so long as they had a teammate still alive after a short waiting period. It was fast-paced, but kept the basics of battle royale intact.

Many were bummed to see Call of Duty: Warzone 2 didn't include this at launch, but it is finally making its debut later this month. Warzone 2's new Resurgence map, Ashika Island. The new map is set on an Asian Pacific island and features some callbacks to old school Call of Duty maps, such as Castle, and is a lot more cloudy and weathered than some of the other battle royale maps we've seen in the series thus far. A breakdown of the map was released on the Call of Duty blog and although it's much smaller than Al Mazrah, it is still quite dense and has a lot of POIs. You'll have standard locations like hotels, gas stations, and other typical buildings you'd find in a city, but also a big castle stronghold and an underground submarine base. Ashika Island looks to be very detailed, but it remains to be seen how players will respond to it.

Players have pushed back against a lot of the changes Infinity Ward made in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This prompted the developer to take a closer look at what players thought about the game and make various adjustments to gameplay and mechanics, which will be implemented in season 2. Season 2 was expected to have released this week, but it was delayed to allow the developer time to make these changes.

Ashika Island will release in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 on February 15th. What do you think of Ashika Island? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.