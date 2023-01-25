Call of Duty: Warzone 2's Massive Season 2 Changes Detailed

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be getting some absolutely massive changes in the upcoming season 2 update. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 both launched last fall and were incredibly successful commercially, but some fans had strong opinions about the ins and outs of the games. Both games made rather significant changes to the ways they played relative to their predecessors, some of which were pretty controversial and led to frustrated players. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 got the biggest changes of them all with a much more tactical experience that included more menus, faster TTK, and changes to loadouts and buy stations. This really ruffled a lot of feathers and Infinity Ward is now going out of its way to make changes to the game, resulting in a slight delay to season 2's release.

In a new blog post, it was confirmed that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be getting a lot of major adjustments to be more in tune with fan feedback. Some of these changes, such as the return of 1v1 gulags in Warzone 2, have already been confirmed, but there is a lot more coming. For starters, an audio issue has been identified where small objects like staplers were being marked by the game's engine as thicker structures like buildings and therefore muting/reducing the sounds of audio like footsteps when they shouldn't have. This will be fixed in the new update. Different sized backpacks are also being taken out of the game to avoid aggressive stacking of things like med kits and loot will also fall on the ground after killing a player to avoid having to navigate menus.

Infinity Ward has also confirmed that season 2 will bring in customizable perk packages for Warzone 2 to give greater control over your loadout. To help you get said loadout faster, you can also purchase primary weapons and loadout drop markers from buy stations at a reduced price with the rare opportunity to possibly find a marker while looting. A second drop event has also been added so loadouts will drop in the first and fifth circles during the match. In season 2, the minimum amount of cash that can be found on the ground will be increased to ensure players can accumulate money faster, players will automatically start with 3-plate vests, buy stations will have static locations and unlimited load out marker stock, and strongholds will have better rewards.

What do you think of these changes to Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.