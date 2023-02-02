Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ Mode Gets Paywalled Content in Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode is getting some new content in the upcoming season 2, but not all of it will be free for everyone. In 2020, Activision began experimenting with a free-to-play Call of Duty game to compliment its mainline releases. Free-to-play was the hot new thing and it also came at the perfect time for the company as it released Call of Duty: Warzone right at the start of the pandemic. As people were stuck inside, they were looking for things to play and latched on to a very well-made, free-to-play battle royale game in the Call of Duty universe. With Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the formula has drastically evolved and even added new modes such as an extraction shooter known as DMZ.

DMZ has gained a strong following since its release, but some controversial changes are angering players. For starters, DMZ players will have their inventories wiped at the start of season 2, which kneecaps the entire reason one plays the mode. Now, a new blog post reveals that DMZ will be getting some new content that is exclusive to owners of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. A new set of DMZ missions from a new faction known as Crown will be added in season 2, but only if you own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is a $70 game. It's a bit strange to ask people to cough up that much money to get new content in a free game and players are rightfully peeved by this.

As of right now, it's unclear if this will be the norm going forward. It was noted that there aren't plans to wipe inventories in DMZ on a seasonal basis and instead that changes to how missions work required that setback. Either way, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 sold a ton of copies, so a lot of players will have access to this content. There's still a ton of people who likely latched on to Warzone 2 without buying the core game, though.

What do you think of this change in Call of Duty: Warzone 2? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.