Call of Duty 2023 Being Shown to NBA Athletes

It's that time of year when some athlete inevitably leaks first details or impressions of a new Call of Duty game. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises on earth, not just in gaming, but all of entertainment. It has been around for 20 years and enjoyed so much success, pretty much everyone knows what it is. Even if you don't play games, someone you know probably plays Call of Duty or you see the extensive marketing campaigns on TV. It's a series that is borderline inescapable come holiday season and that's because Activision invests a lot of money into the series to ensure it sees results.

Call of Duty 2023 will likely be no exception and as is per tradition, a bunch of athletes are getting to see the game early. Call of Duty has historically been shown to big celebrities ahead of an official reveal in order to drum up hype. James Harden famously leaked the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 logo via a hat he wore at an NBA game, Modern Warfare 2 was leaked last summer by a bunch of NFL Draft prospects, and so on. A number of NBA players have revealed on Instagram that they've seen the new Call of Duty at the NBA Summer League event. We've been able to see some very, very blurry screens in the background of these posts, but it's impossible to really make anything out. None of them have confirmed what the name of the game is, but it's heavily rumored to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Some leaked screenshots have given us a very vague idea of what to expect.

NEW: Activision is showing Call of Duty 2023 to NBA players at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this weekend.



Few have posted they have seen the new Call of Duty game. pic.twitter.com/cJZ9gn5Tg6 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 9, 2023

With that said, we'll just have to wait and see if anything slips out. These athletes are likely being asked not to say anything, but it has historically never stopped them from giving small things away. With that said, if the game is being shown to athletes right now, there's a big chance we will get a reveal very soon. It's rumored to be revealed in August, but nothing has been officially confirmed.

