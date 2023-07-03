Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Players "Mindblown" By Rotation of Game Modes

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 launched late last year to favorable reviews from both critics and fans. To keep things fresh, the developer Infinity Ward rotates maps and modes in and out of Warzone 2. That includes things like Resurange mode on the Ashika Island map and the implementation of Plunder on Al Mazarah. This helps keep fans on their toes, but some players are frustrated with the changes because they feel like it's happening too much and too often.

First spotted by Dexerto, the frustrations boiled to the surface on the CODWarzone subreddit. There, user kris9512 wondered, "Why can't regular BR always have solos, duos, trios, and quads by default and then rotate every b*****t gimmick modes around them." They would go on to ask "do they want a consistent concurrent player count or not?" It's certainly a pain point for several other players in the threat, with many noting that the removal of core modes makes them want to play less.

This makes sense when you think about it. Sure, the core game is still mostly the same, but the differences between the modes really matter. If you like one type and it goes away in favor of something else, you're less likely to play. Most would probably assume that Infinity Ward would find the modes players play the most and leave them in. They could mix and match some of the lesser-played modes, but you want your bread-and-butter to stick around.

Unfortunately, the rotation of maps in Warzone 2 seems to be random. Other players in the comments are wondering if the servers or size of the playerbase are to blame, saying, "If there was even the slightest chance they could support that many game modes they would." Still others are telling everyone to view this as a positive as it gives you the chance to try other games. Obviously, Infinity Ward probably doesn't want to hear that it's losing players in Warzone 2, but it might be the only way for players to get some more consistency in how modes are rotated in and out.