Call of Duty 2024 Leaker Confirms Setting of New Game

A new Call of Duty 2024 rumor has surfaced online, potentially revealing the setting of next year's COD game. And if you've been paying attention to the Call of Duty 2024 rumor mill, the rumored setting will not surprise you. The new rumor comes the way of a leaker that goes by the name "CoD_Perseus" on Twitter. And the reason people listen to this leaker is because they leaked our first images of this year's game, a reboot of Modern Warfare 3. In other words, they have some type of access to information and media coming out of Activision and the various studios that work on the first-person shooter series.

Echoing previous rumors, the leaker claims the game will take place during the Gulf War, a conflict not many are familiar with compared to more prominent, and heavily featured, conflicts like the Vietnam War and both World Wars. Beginning on August 2, 1990 and running until February 28. 1991, the Gulf War is officially understood to be an armed campaign carried out by a 39-country military coalition in response to the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. Leading the coalition was the United States of America.

The war essentially had two phases. The first, known as Operation Desert Shield, was essentially a buildup that took place from August 1990 to January 1991. And then from January 17, 1991 to the end of the war, the second phase, Operation Desert Storm, took place. This part of the phase featured heavy aerial bombing from the coalition.

Obviously, dissecting the war is more complicated than the official narrative makes it out to be. That said, the conflict, earned the nickname the Video Game War, largely because it was the introduction of live news broadcasts from the front lines of battle. It is also notable for including three of the largest tank battles in American military history.

Of course, take this rumor with a grain of salt, even if the source in question has proven reputable and even if this echoes previous rumors about the game. At the moment of publishing, Activision has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.