Call of Duty: MW3 New Update Live, Patch Notes Unveiled

MW3's latest patch fixes one of the game's most annoying issues.

Activision has released the first new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 today in over a week. As a whole, the past couple of patches for Modern Warfare 3 have been quite extensive and have made sizable changes to the campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies game modes. By comparison, today's new update is far smaller in scope, although it does fix some lingering problems that have been bugging players.

Far and away the biggest change in this new Modern Warfare 3 patch is tied to the Gaia and Gaia BlackCell Operator skins. These skins have been criticized by Call of Duty players a ton in recent weeks to the point that Activision has now disabled them outright with this update. Beyond this, the patch also makes a handful of changes to various maps in MW3 and also fixed a couple of other bugs. No balance changes of any sort have been implemented this time around, but we'll surely see alterations on this front in the weeks ahead.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for today's MW3 update attached at the bottom of the page.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes

COSMETICS

Gaia and Gaia BlackCell Operator Skins for Nova have been temporarily disabled.

"Adjustments to improve the visibility of the Gaia Operator Skins are underway. Until these changes can be released to all players, these items will be unavailable to equip in MWIII."

MULTIPLAYER

UIX

Equipping Attachments to Weapons in Private Matches will now properly save to the Loadout after returning to the Main Menu.

Players will no longer be kicked back to the Play tab after attempting to equip a Weapon via the Battle Pass menu.

Loadouts will no longer appear to have placeholder items selected after transitioning from MWZ to Multiplayer menus.

View Weapon Mastery button in the Weapon Customization menu will now reflect Handgun Mastery completion.

Addressed an issue that caused the HUD to be visible in Hardcore game modes.

GAMEPLAY

Addressed an exploit that allowed players to appear in the prone animation while sprinting.

PROGRESSION

Improved progression tracking for several kill-based Challenges.

Added missing name for Daily Challenge progression in the Notifications tray.

MAPS

Rust Adjusted initial spawns in Free-for-All game modes to prevent players from spawning on each other's line of sight.

Sub Base Addressed an exploit that allowed players to exit the playable area near the Maintenance Yard.

Operation Spearhead (War) Added spawn points to the Cargo area to prevent Defenders from being killed shortly after respawning.

Farm 18 (MWII) Relocated a spawn point that placed players outside of the playable area.



MODES

Search and Destroy Sliding near a bombsite will no longer allow players to Plant or Defuse from further away than intended.



PERKS