Call of Duty 2024 Report Reveals Huge Advantage It Will Have Over Previous Games

According to various reports, Call of Duty 2024 is going to be a new Black Ops game, which isn't too surprising as it's being reported it's in development at Treyarch. The idea of another Black Ops game will excite some, but will undoubtedly bore others. That said, this new game has a major advantage compared to previous games in the installment that should have all Call of Duty fans excited.

According to a new report, Call of Duty 2024 -- believed to be called Call of Duty: Black Ops Gulf War -- will have four-year development cycle by the time it releases. If this is true, it will be the first game to have a four-year cycle, with every previous game only having three years or less.

As for the report, it comes the way of Charlie Intel, a very reliable source when it comes to Call of Duty. Unfortunately, this is the extent of the report, but it has major implications. For one, there should be no cut content, which is to say no zombies content cut or no cut campaign content with all this additional time. Meanwhile, you'd hope that this content -- and the multiplayer content -- will have a layer of scope and refinement that previous installments didn't have because they were made in less time. A year may not sound like much, but it is, and there are countless tales from developers that have claimed that even just a few extra weeks can make all the difference.

All of that said, take this information with a grain of salt. While the source in question is reliable and reputable, it doesn't change the fact that this information is unofficial information. For what it is worth though, they aren't the only source reporting this, just one of the more reliable sources reporting it. So far, it has not drawn any type of comment from Activision. Treyarch, or any individual involved with either. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.