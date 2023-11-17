New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Weapon, End-Game Feature Teased for Season 1

After Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3's campaign was lambaste across the board and as the dust continues to settle around the game's multiplayer component, the more open-world Zombies mode has been a surprise hit. Players initially expected to dislike the Zombies experience that's just called "Modern Warfare Zombies" now, but it's proven to be one of the more enjoyable modes of the big three, Call of Duty: Warzone notwithstanding. And for those players who have either been playing from the launch of Modern Warfare 3 or those who are just now getting started, Activision shared today our first look at the new content coming to Modern Warfare Zombies in Season 1 which includes a new weapon as well as an end-game feature for those who already have this version of Zombies down to a science.

Unfortunately, what's been shared this week is very much just a tease of what's to come with little in the way of specifics to look over, but we at least know some of the plans for Modern Warfare Zombies Season 1.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Season 1

Wonder Weapons are one of the defining parts of any of Call of Duty's various Zombies experiences, and the same is true for Modern Warfare Zombies. In Season 1, we'll see a new (yet familiar) Wonder Weapon added to the game mode: the V-R11.

This Wonder Weapon was first seen in Call of Duty: Black Ops and possessed a power that would turn zombies into humans, thus making other zombies chase that person instead of the player. The Modern Warfare Zombies version of that weapon will have a slightly different ability in that it will transform any enemies be they zombies or humans "into loyal allies." That sure sounds like they'll go on the offensive against other zombies with you, but it's unclear right now what that effect will look like.

Alongside this new weapon, Activision also said Season 1 will introduce more "unique acquisition schematics" for players to unlock.

But one of the most intriguing new features teased for Season 1 is the addition of new Dark Aether Rifts. These are meant to be end-game challenges that players should look forward to once they've finished their seasonal mission when the new season begins.

"Inside Dark Aether Rifts, Operators will encounter a sinister and chaotic challenge, with limited time on the clock to complete objectives and escape with their lives (and sanity)," a preview of this new feature explained. "Dark Aether Rifts are a new end-game experience to master once players have completed the seasonal mission."

As for the release date of these new Modern Warfare Zombies features and everything else included in Season 1, we'll have to wait awhile longer to see when it'll all be out. For now, Activision says that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Season 1 will be out "later this year."