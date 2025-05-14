Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Will Fix a Huge MW3 Issue, Claims Leak

It seems like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is aiming to resolve some of the issues created by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The Modern Warfare saga is arguably the most beloved era of Call of Duty. It initially transitioned the series out of World War II and into a setting that felt like it was inspired directly by the modern day headlines in the news. It embraced terrorism, conflict with the Middle East, and more as controversial starting points for its story and it led to one of the most beloved trilogies in the history of the shooter genre. Call of Duty struggled for a while after Modern Warfare’s conclusion resulting in a reboot about eight years later.

The rebooted Modern Warfare games have largely been successful, but Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023) was a mixed bag. The multiplayer was actually really strong thanks to a bunch of classic Call of Duty maps being in the game and less of a reliance on the tactical side of Modern Warfare. However, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s story was horrendous. A big part of this was due to it being rushed and developed very quickly, it was the first Call of Duty game in a subfranchise to be released the year after its predecessor as developers/subfranchises tend to alternate every year. It led to poor story decisions, weak set pieces, and terrible depictions of iconic characters like Makarov.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Will Reportedly Make Makarov a Better Villain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3‘s story was also very short, something that also upset players hoping for another explosive thrill ride. With that said, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is seemingly aiming to resolve some of the critiques that fans had with the game. According to Call of Duty insider The Ghost of Hope, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will give fans a much better depiction of Makarov, one of the most iconic villains in the franchise. The insider posted a video of people talking about King Von, a rapper that has been proclaimed as “rap’s first serial killer, as a way of hyping up how villainous Makarov will be in the new game.

When questioned about it, Hope noted that Makarov will be “redeemed” in the eyes of fans as a better and cooler villain in Modern Warfare 4. In the original trilogy, Makarov was a chilling villain and was responsible for the massacre of an airport, the detonation of a nuclear bomb, and carefully orchestrating World War III. However, his actions feel pretty tame by comparison in the new trilogy. He did kill Soap in the last game, but that felt like a bad narrative decision regardless. If what Hope is saying is true, his next appearance could actually be a huge upgrade.

Of course, it’s worth noting that Modern Warfare 4 hasn’t even been announced. However, it is pretty likely it will release sometime in 2026. Call of Duty’s developers alternate in a pretty predictable way, allowing fans to easily guess when future entries will arrive. Next year, it’s expected that Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward will release a new game in the series.

In the meantime, it’s heavily rumored that Call of Duty 2025 will be a new Black Ops game that will serve as a direct sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, meaning it will be set in the near future. It’s speculated that since Modern Warfare takes place in present day and Black Ops 2 was set in 2025 that Activision may be making a larger push to connect the subfranchises together. A reveal for Call of Duty 2025 is expected to come sometime this summer.

