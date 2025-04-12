First Details on Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Sequel Reportedly Revealed

The first details of Call of Duty 2025 — reported to be Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — have leaked, courtesy of a playtester. And these details have been verified by one of the most reliable sources in the Industry, Tom Henderson. While the name may not suggest it, this year’s COD is reportedly going to be a sequel to Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, at least in terms of story, which will be set in 2035 and bring back Alex Mason and Frank Woods.

This new Call of Duty campaign will reportedly allow for four-player co-op and include a big open-world map called Avalon. And this is the extent of details, about the campaign at least. There are more in the report about multiplayer and Zombies.

In regards to the former, omni movement is said to be returning alongside wall running. These controversial mechanics are said to be returning alongside a new 32v32 player mode, which seems to be taking a page out of the Battlefield notebook.

Included in the details about multiplayer is word that some remakes of popular Black Ops maps are returning, but with a 20235 futuristic Japanese style. Meanwhile, a progression level system, killstreaks, and perks are said to be in the game. Speaking of progression, players will apparently be able to carry over their progression from Black Ops 6.

That’s it for multiplayer details, but there are a ton of details on Zombies. Included is word that the original crew will return, but with multi-verse variations, and alongside a Tranzit remake.

Other reported details include word Zombies will be round based, have a difficulty toggle, include a “wonder vehicle,” and be more focused on story. Meanwhile, the final detail claims the new Zombies will have the largest round based map ever created for the mode.

As noted, all of this information comes from an anonymous Reddit account that claims to be a playtester. Typically, such an account would not be worth paying too much attention to, but Henderson has backed the leak, and he is the biggest source when it comes to Call of Duty. All of that said, everything here should still be taken with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, neither Treyarch nor Activision nor Activision owner Xbox has commented on this new leak. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Call of Duty — including all of the latest COD news, all of the latest COD rumors and leaks, and all of the latest COD deals — click here.