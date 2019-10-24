Call of Duty: Modern Warfare x Burger King Announced

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will hit PS4, Xbox One, and PC this Friday, which naturally means it’s time for corporations to hop on the bandwagon with some crossovers. The latest is Burger King, who’s offering up 15 years of free food in case you’re sick of your healthy body and want a new greasier one. Word of the two coming together first came way via Burger King’s Twitter account, which posted a cryptic tweet this morning that had Burger King super fans and Call of Duty super fans scratching their chins together.

The tweet in question featured a brief teaser video, and seemed to suggest that maybe Burger Town would be making a return for the upcoming first-person shooter. As you may know, Burger Town was is located in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 maps. So, at the time it seemed the crossover may be teasing that Burger Town would make an appearance in the new Modern Warfare soft reboot, but it appears it was actually teasing something less exciting.

Not long after the above tweet was shot out onto the Internet, a tweet from Seth Abner, a professional Call of Duty player, revealed that he was teaming up with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Burger King for a special event.

Come over and try to beat me and @FaZeApex tomorrow at the new @CallofDuty for 15 years of free @BurgerKing! Meet us at 2955 north bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA for your opportunity to win! #AD pic.twitter.com/SUgVolfa98 — Seth Abner (@OpTic_Scumper) October 23, 2019

As you can see, all you have to do is beat two Call of Duty players — one of which is way better than you — and you’ll get free Burger King for 15 years. It’s a classic lose, lose.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be available worldwide on October 25 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the upcoming Infinity Ward and Activision game, be sure to take a gander at all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.