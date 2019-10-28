Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Needs to Fix “Dead Silence,” and Infinity Ward Knows It

It’s safe to say that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has not had the best of launches from Infinity Ward and Activision. But despite all of the server issues that plagued the game at launch, it seems like the multiplayer function is finally up and running for everyone. But that doesn’t mean that the game is without flaws, as many people are complaining about a specific upgrade and its lack of function in the multiplayer mode. And while Infinity Ward knows they have a problem on their hand with the Dead Silence feature, it might take a while for a fix to be implemented.

While answering questions from fans on social media, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare developer Joe Cecil said that fans will have to wait before the Dead Silence issue gets fixed.

We have. A fix is in the works but it’s a change that we can’t do instantly. It’s coming! — Joe Cecot (@JoeCecot) October 27, 2019

The flaw in question surrounds the ineffective use of Dead Silence, which is supposed to remove the noise from player’s footsteps as they creep around the map. Many players have reported that the upgrade doesn’t actually work, and Cecot’s response to a fan makes it clear that Infinity Ward is aware of the issue and is trying to correct it.

The fact that this is a problem at all is just one indication of Modern Warfare‘s lack of polish, which leads to another major complaint about the Dead Silence upgrade.

Another user took to social media to complain about campers, saying that the Dead Silence upgrade (which is a rechargeable power) is the only thing that stops campers — in theory. Because it doesn’t work and because it’s limited by the recharge rate, the game actively empowers campers to stay in position because they can anticipate every player who approaches them.

I may be in the minority here, but. I think we really need dead silence PERK.

something to counter these LOUD footsteps that is encouraging people to camp. you literally cannot counter a camper in this game – Dead silence at least helped with that. an ACTUAL PERK.

lol ahhh — h o l l o w 🦁 (@HollowPoiint) October 26, 2019

There’s a chance that the multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare could be more balanced if they decide to make Dead Silence a perk, but we’ll have to wait and see if Infinity Ward listens to the community on this one.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is now available on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC.